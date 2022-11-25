Significant Investment and Expansion At Heraeus Noblelight in Cambridge

Following significant investment from their

Following significant investment from their German parent company, Heraeus Noblelight will re-locate their production and research facilities from the Cambridge Science Park to larger, purpose designed premises in Northstowe, North Cambridge. This will support the anticipated future market demand for their world-renowned, high-technology flashlamps and flash systems while securing UK manufacturing jobs across many disciplines.

Heraeus Noblelight managing director, Debbie Playle, explains, „We are seeing increasing sales of our flashlamps and flash systems across all our markets, largely driven from aesthetic and cosmetic, and the industrial sectors. In our new home in Northstowe, we will be able to increase our manufacturing capabilities to double output in five years, so reducing lead times for our customers, while ensuring that our facilities continue to lead the way in workplace safety and environmentally-aware manufacturing. We will also use this opportunity to drive apprenticeships and employee training, which we consider critical to our on-going and sustainable success.“

The move to Northstowe will be undertaken in multiple stages to minimize any production disruption. The first steps are already underway to meet the early 2024 completion date.

For more information about the move, interested parties are invited to visit:

www.heraeus-noblelight.com/HNLwearemoving

