SLUMDOGz Create The First Unique Bridge(THE CHARITYVERSE)

OUR TOP PRIORITY IS TRUST, THAT“S WHY WE STAND FOR HONESTY AND TRANSPARANCY

SLUMDOGz has created the 1st unique bridge between Metaverse & Charity. AKA, The „CharityVerse“. The metaverse is a totally unique concept and is based on the principles of accessibility and transparency to all the stakeholders equally. SLUMDOGz wants to develop a society of free, responsible, and prosperous individuals. SLUMDOGz is all set to change but are you?

We delve deep into the working, mission, and how you can be part of this vibrant community. Let“s get going!!

The current financial system is not up to the task to create and offer equal opportunities to the people. Statistics show that Due to the lack of infrastructure in this modern era one-third of the world population doesn“t have access to a proper banking system. Children of developing countries don“t get equal opportunities as those of developed countries. Recently, I have come across a project using the latest technologies to assist people in their needs and create equal opportunities.

SLUMDOGz has created a solution named, CharityVerse, which combines the sectors of Metaverse, NFTs, and Charity. In the same way that cryptocurrency can assist investors in diversifying their financial holdings and expanding their portfolios, it can assist investors in making contributions to a broader array of institutions, organizations, and causes, leading to a more active and significant form of giving.

So, What Is It?

The term CharityVerse refers to a virtual space that is dedicated to helping people in need. SLUMDOGz is joining forces with the firms and individuals and firms who have always dreamed of making this world a better place. The ecosystem participants are be part of a virtual environment where they can get their hands on useful resources to uplift themselves.

I think SLUMDOGz is challenging the status quo of the traditional financial system in which deserving people don“t get equal opportunities. SLUMDOGz is using the CharityVerse solution to bypass the infrastructure constraints. SLUMDOGz aims to alter the face of the charity using its native token, $SDT (SLUMDOGz Token).

The project, SLUMDOGz, is an initiative from professional veterans of the crypto industry with years of experience in the field. Dennis Mikula is the CEO of SLUMDOGz with 14 years of professional experience driving corporate revenue and social engagement. Michael Mikula is an industry leader with a proven track record. You can read more about the team and their professional experience by visiting the website https://SLUMDOGz.com

Moving Beyond a Singular Point

The project is not only limited to charity – instead, it is expanding into the crazy world of metaverse and NFTs. Each team member has gone through a KYC. Additionally, a project-wide audit was completed and is available for viewing on the website. You gain from holding SLUMDOGz tokens because the project is offering the bearer receive a 3% payout.

To maintain growth, an additional 2% of the tokens are burned each time they are bought and sold. SLUMDOGz is prepared to transform the metaverse and undoubtedly gain popularity among users.

Concluding Thoughts

We“ve long envisioned a project that is a fully decentralized and community-centric project designed by professionals from technological space, one that aims for a long-term vision of sustainability, growth, and transparency – SLUMDOGz is setting the benchmark in the Metaverse space and changing it forever.

The private sale of the token has already started and continue until the end of October. The project has scheduled a presale on 15 November 2022 to 15 December 2022.

Mark your calendars and secure your seat with SLUMDOGz. Join the Telegram community https://t.me/SLUMDOGz_OFFICIALCHAT and follow at Twitter https://twitter.com/SlumdogzToken

MISSION STATEMENT

The need for a charity by people for people to support them in all areas of life.

Underlying all of SLUMDOGz“s actions is the belief that justice or „equal opportunity“ is the cornerstone of civilization. Every person must have roughly the same chances of succeeding in life, regardless of where or how they were born.

Unfortunately, this tends not to be the case. In the last two centuries, the trend between rich and poor has increased again. While the poor don“t have a fair chance to succeed in life (lack of access to decent education, health care and livelihood opportunities), the wealthy continue to enjoy the benefits of a globalized economy – higher income, lower taxes, 100% inheritance, etc. The net result is a ticking time bomb of growing social unrest

The SLUMDOGz team believes and fights ambitiously for this success without waiting for the situation to explode. Our motto is „Heal the World, make it a better place“ Each of us could probably afford to donate more to charitable efforts to alleviate poverty and suffering. Indeed, given our political society“s failure to provide even a stake with an answer, private action has become indispensable.“

Contact

SLUMDOGz

Dennis Mikula

Fockensteinstr 17

81539 München

Phone: 0176 / 322 92 628

E-Mail: d.mikula@slumdogz-token.com

Url: http://www.slumdogz.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.