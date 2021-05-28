Small, but powerful – AXTON digital amplifiers

The ultra-compact power amps of the new A-series are impressive for their great sound and lots of power.

For years the AXTON car audio brand has been well-known for its almost unbeatable price/performance – and this new power amp line is no exception. True to the slogan ‘ultra-compact, easy to install, great sounding and powerful’, AXTON is once again setting standards in the price category between 160 and 260 euros.

The new A-series comprises four models: the 1-ohm stable mono block A101, the 2-channel power amp A201, the 4-channel A401 and the 6-channel flagship A601.

QUALITY AND EASE OF INSTALLATION

The elegant, black anodized aluminum housings not only have a first class finish, but are also well designed. Despite their compact size the massive heat sinks dissipate the heat outwards, thereby ensuring that the operating temperature remains steady at the optimum value.

Just 10.5 cm wide and 4 cm high, the new AXTON devices are very compact. It is therefore no problem to do a concealed installation in a car, motorhome or caravan, because the amps are compact enough to always find a good mounting location spot. Thanks to the low thermal radiation of waste heat, class D amps can be fitted in almost any installation space.

The internal design of the compact Class D amps is also first class, with the amplifier circuitry and printed circuit board layout being optimized for negligible distortion. Only selected components are used in the assembly to guarantee a long life, even under extreme loads.

LOTS OF POWER, GREAT SOUND

Through the refined interplay of all the components, the performance of these amplifiers is always excellent, impressing with a sound fit for audiophiles. The new AXTON amps reproduce every piece of music with transparency, gripping dynamics, genuine enthusiasm and a deep bass fundament.

These AXTON units also score well in respect of their output power. With 600 watts RMS into 1 ohm, the mono block A101 makes not only the subwoofer sweat. The A201 two-channel model with 2 x 150 watts RMS into 4 ohms is a solid power source for powerful car audio systems. With impressive performance data from 6 x 100 watts RMS into 4 ohms through to a bridged 3 x 320 watts RMS, the 6-channel A601 is the perfect power amp for large system installs.

PRACTICAL FEATURES

The integrated electronic 12 dB/oct. crossovers, each with a slope that is continuously variable from 40 – 400 Hz, can be switched as a high pass or low pass filter. Beside a low pass filter, the A101 monoblock is also equipped with a subsonic filter (10 – 55 Hz) and bass boost. All amps come with high-level inputs with auto turn-on/off for connection to original radios with no RCA output. Thus there is nothing to prevent the universal use of these amplifiers.

In the case of the A101 a bass level remote control is included so that you can comfortably set the level of the subwoofer from the driver’s seat.

The brand AXTON has been popular with car enthusiasts for almost 30 years. AXTON’s products are regularly recognized in trade magazines for their high price performance ratio. The range includes amplifiers and various loudspeakers for car retrofitting: component and coaxial systems, bass boxes, and also compact under seat woofers.

Contact

ACR

Denny Krauledat

Bohrturmweg 1

5330 Bad Zurzach

Phone: 0041562696447

Fax: 0041562696464

E-Mail: Denny.Krauledat@acr.eu

Url: http://www.axton.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.