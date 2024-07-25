Smart IT Asset Management:

Timly and Lansweeper, a Powerful Partnership

As IT asset management becomes increasingly complex, companies are seeking innovative solutions to maintain control and oversight of their IT assets and networks. Recognizing this need, Cobus Systems opted for the powerful integration of Lansweeper and Timly to transform their IT asset management processes.

Cobus Systems, a major German player in the IT Managed Services industry for the past 30 years, faced the challenge of managing a growing number of IT assets. As Dennis Werner, Head of Cobus Systems, highlights: „The number of IT assets is growing and it’s getting more and more. Eventually, it gets to a point where it’s impossible to remain in complete control and have an oversight of the assets you have. There are hardly any companies, I would dare say, that could confidently say at the click of a button, without the support of tools, ‚this is what we have in our company, this is what we need to manage‘ and obtain so many details about single assets.“

The Timly + Lansweeper Alliance: A Powerful Duo for IT Asset Management

Timly, a leading inventory app, and Lansweeper, an expert in IT Discovery and IT asset management, have combined their strengths to offer a powerful and comprehensive IT asset management software. Cobus Systems became the first client of this newly formed collaboration, benefiting from a robust system tailored by the partnership between Timly and Lansweeper.

As the number of IT assets grew exponentially, Cobus Systems needed a seamless way to manage all its IT assets, as well as those of its clients, in one place. Lansweeper scans the IT network, capturing all necessary asset data, which is then exported to Timly. Timly’s cloud-based platform offers numerous functionalities that optimize IT asset management: scheduling, digital signatures, maintenance management, a ticketing system, and other solutions that significantly streamline day-to-day operations.

Empowering Companies through Digital IT Asset Management

The collaboration between Lansweeper and Timly allows Cobus to save time and maintain precise oversight of their assets, including their location, status, and detailed information.

„When an employee says „my computer is a bit slow, I need a little more memory“, what previously would have been a challenge to even identify the device in question, unless you connected onto it, now we can simply look in Timly and locate a free memory slot – we can reorder and upgrade.“- Dennis Werner, Head of Cobus Systems

Having a comprehensive, reliable, and always up-to-date oversight of their assets empowers Cobus every day. Processes are strengthened and simplified, saving time and resources. All essential information and actions are centralized in one place.

Timly’s versatile and specialized asset management platform is recognized as a leading, innovative solution. Combined with Lansweeper, it offers an unmatched ability to provide organizations with a unified solution for managing IT assets alongside other company equipment and inventory.

Timly Software AG, based in Zurich, was founded in 2020 and has quickly expanded its presence across Europe and beyond. Catering to companies of all sizes and industries, Timly offers intuitive, cloud-based asset tracking software that simplifies inventory management. Whether it’s machines, tools, vehicles, IT equipment, or office furniture, Timly enables easy management of any type of inventory, regardless of function and location. Founders Philipp Baumann and Fitim Mehmeti established Timly to tackle the complex inventory challenges faced by modern businesses and organizations, and the company has since grown to a dedicated team of 30.

