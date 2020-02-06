SmartTOP additional convertible top control now available for the new BMW Z4 Roadster

As of now the SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer, Mods4cars, is available for the new BMW Z4 Roadster (G29). The retrofit convertible module allows the operation of the convertibles top while driving, with One-Touch.

Las Vegas, Nevada – February 06, 2020

The company Mods4cars has launched their retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control for the BMW Z4 (G29). „Now owners of the new Z4 Roadster can also enjoy our smart comfort modules. We have been offering SmartTOP modules for previous models for several years,“ explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The convertible top module is retrofitted into the vehicle and provides clever additional functions which make every day convertible driving easier. Among of which, it enables One-Touch operation of the convertibles top. It is thereby no longer necessary to keep pressing the button during the entire top movement. Instead, a tap of the button is all that is needed and the top is opened or closed automatically. Thereby, drivers have their hands back on the steering wheel faster.

In addition, the convertibles top can be operated from a distance using the existing vehicles key. A key combination on the vehicles remote control initiates the tops movement. „The top can already be opened when moving towards the vehicle. Vice versa, it is possible to close the top from a distance, should it suddenly start to rain for example,“ explains Sven Tornow. No changes to the vehicles key is necessary for this function.

Like every SmartTOP, the comfort module for the new BMW Z4 offers further useful additional functions. It is possible to open and close the windows using the remote control. The operating direction of the convertibles top button can be reversed. For vehicles with a Keyless Entry Option, the convertibles top movement can be triggered by touching the door handle.

All functions can be programmed individually. Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt the current top movement. The module can be completely deactivated at any time. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module allows free software updates to be installed and the module to be programmed via PC/MAC.

The plug-and-play adapter included in delivery enables easy installation. Connection between SmartTOP module and vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging together. No wires have to be cut, so a traceless dismantling is possible at any time.

Mods4cars offers SmartTOP comfort modules for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. SmartTOP convertible top controls are also available for the BMW Z4 predecessors and the 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 Series models.

The SmartTOP convertible top control for the BMW Z4 Roadster (G29) is available for 339.00 Euros + tax.

A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/8g4qTkoEJH8

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

Contact

Mods4cars LLC

Sven Tornow

E. Flamingo Rd #3100 1350

89119 Las Vegas (NV) – USA

Phone: +1-310-9109055

E-Mail: tornow@mods4cars.com

Url: http://www.mods4cars.com

