SmartTOP additional top control for McLaren 600LT Spider now available

The SmartTOP convertible top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the McLaren 600LT Spider. The retrofittable convertible top module enables one-touch operation of the convertible top while driving.

Las Vegas, Nevada – September 19, 2024

Mods4cars now also offers a retrofittable SmartTOP convertible top control for the McLaren 600LT Spider. The 12C, 650S, 570S and 675LT models are already supported. The SmartTOP module is added to the vehicle and makes everyday life in the convertible easier with its clever additional functions.

Among other things, the SmartTOP module enables one-touch operation of the convertible top. „The interior button no longer needs to be held down during the entire movement of the top. A quick tap of the button is all it takes and the top movement is carried out automatically.“ explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. This means that SmartTOP customers quickly have both hands on the steering wheel again.

In addition, the top can be operated fully automatically from a distance using the original key fob remote. By pressing a button combination on the key, the soft top movement is set in motion. „Our customers can open the top as they approach the vehicle.“ continues Sven Tornow. The existing vehicle key fob does not need to be changed for this.

Like every SmartTOP, the comfort module for the McLaren 600LT Spider also offers useful additional functions: The windows can be opened and closed by remote. One-touch operation of the wind deflector is possible. If desired, the operating direction of the convertible top button can be reversed. The current movement of the top is not interrupted by starting or switching off the engine. The module can be deactivated at any time.

All functions of the SmartTOP module can be programmed according to personal preferences. A USB port on the SmartTOP enables connection to a PC/Mac. The SmartTOP module can be conveniently configured and software updates, which are provided free of charge by Mods4cars, can be installed.

The scope of delivery includes a plug-and-play installation kit with plugs in OEM quality, which ensures simple installation. The connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging them together. No cables need to be cut, which is why it can be removed at any time without leaving a trace.

The SmartTOP convertible top control for the McLaren 600LT Spider is available for 399.00 EUR + tax.

Mods4cars has been manufacturing its SmartTOP top controls since 2001 for Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. All current convertible and roadster models are supported.

A product video can be found here:

http://youtu.be/CHFGQJ6pvPg

Further information can be found at

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

