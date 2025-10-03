SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for BMW Z4 and Mini Now Permanently Reduced in Price

Effective immediately, the SmartTOP convertible top module from Mods4cars for BMW Z4 Roadster and Mini Convertible is permanently reduced in price. The retrofittable module is now available for 169.00 Euros plus tax.

Las Vegas, Nevada – October 3, 2025

Mods4cars, the specialist in aftermarket convertible top modules, has announced a permanent price reduction for its SmartTOP add-on convertible top controller designed for the BMW Z4 Roadster (E85) and the Mini Convertible (R52). The module is now available for 169.00 Euros plus tax. „We want even more convertible drivers to enjoy the convenience and comfort of our smart features and get the most out of their open-air driving experience,“ says PR spokesperson Sven Tornow.

The SmartTOP module is an aftermarket add-on that enhances the vehicle“s convertible top functionality. With the system installed, the roof can be opened or closed while driving at speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph). Thanks to the one-touch feature, a quick tap on the interior button is all it takes to activate the top operation.

In addition, the SmartTOP controller allows the convertible top to be operated remotely using the vehicle“s existing key fob. „Drivers can start opening their top as they walk towards the car – a real time-saver,“ explains Tornow. No modifications to the key or remote are required.

Beyond its core features, the module offers a wide range of convenience functions: Windows can be controlled via the remote, and their final position after a roof movement can be individually programmed. The hazard lights can be set to flash during remote top operation.

The „Coming/Leaving Home“ mode allows headlights or fog lights to be briefly activated when locking or unlocking the vehicle. Top operation is not interrupted when starting or shutting off the engine. The entire system can be disabled if desired, and all functions are fully customizable.

A built-in USB port enables easy configuration of the module via PC or Mac. Free software updates from Mods4cars ensure long-term support. Installation is straightforward thanks to the included plug-and-play wiring harness, designed specifically for each vehicle model.

The SmartTOP comfort controller for the BMW Z4 Roadster and Mini Convertible is now available for 169.00 Euros plus tax.

Since 2002, Mods4cars has been developing its smart convertible modules. Supported vehicle brands include: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. BMW models 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 6 Series and 8 Series are also supported.

Product video available here:

http://youtu.be/4LrUb1JwaFU

More information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

Contact

Mods4cars LLC

Sven Tornow

E. Flamingo Rd #3100 1350

89119 Las Vegas (NV) – USA

Phone: +1-310-9109055

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.mods4cars.com

