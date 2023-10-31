SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for Ford Mustang Convertible with MyMode Automatic

The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control from the manufacturer Mods4cars for the Ford Mustang convertible allows the opening and closing of the convertible top by One-Touch while driving. Now a new function has been added.

Las Vegas, Nevada – October 31, 2023

The SmartTOP additional convertible top control for the 6th generation Ford Mustang convertible provides Mustang owners with more convenience and smart additional features. SmartTOP modules are retrofitted to the vehicle to make the top more convenient to operate. The company Mods4cars has now added another function to its convertible top module.

As of now, it is possible to select whether the last selected driving mode should be activated after switching on the ignition, automatically switch to Sport+ mode or whether the MyMode driving mode should activate. By factory this setting is lost at every start of the car.

In addition to this new function, the SmartTOP has other smart features: The module enables One-Touch operation of the convertible top while driving at speeds of up to 50 km/h. All that is required is a tap on the convertible top button. The convertible top movement is then carried out automatically. It can also be set so that the convertible top opens fully automatically after unlatching the top without the need to press another button.

Starting and stopping the engine does not interrupt any current running convertible top movement. All functions can be programmed according to personal preferences. Among other things, it is possible to select the speed up to which the convertible top movement can be carried out while driving.

Thanks to a USB port attached to the module, the configuration of the module can be done easily via PC/Mac. In addition, the USB port allows for the installation of software updates and functional extensions, which the company Mods4cars provides to its customers free of charge.

For uncomplicated installation, the SmartTOP module is supplied with a plug-and-play adapter. The specially developed adapter has OEM-quality connectors and ensures a simple connection between the vehicle electronics and the SmartTOP module. No cables need to be cut, which is why removal without trace is possible at any time.

Since 2001 Mods4cars has been manufacturing its SmartTOP additional convertible top controls. From Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen to Volvo, all popular convertible and roadster models are supported.

The comfort control for the Ford Mustang convertible is available for 309.00 Euro, plus tax.

A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/jSixbnB86Qw

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

