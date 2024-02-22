SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette now available

The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control system from the manufacturer Mods4cars is now also available for the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible. Among other things, it enables the One-Touch convertible top operation while driving.

Nevada, Las Vegas – February 22, 2024

Mods4cars SmartTOP add-on convertible top control for the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible is now available. „We are delighted to be able to launch our SmartTOP for the 2024 Corvette C8 models. We have succeeded in making the existing SmartTOP module compatible with the new model. Now all Corvette drivers can enjoy the convenience of the SmartTOP,“ says PR spokesman, Sven Tornow.

The retrofit convertible top module makes it possible, among other things, to open and close the convertible top at the touch of a button while driving. A short press of the button triggers the automatic top movement. It is no longer necessary to hold the button down continuously. The driver quickly has the hands back on the steering wheel.

It is also possible to operate the convertible top from a distance using the original vehicle key. Pressing a button combination on the remote control opens or closes the convertible top automatically. No changes need to be made to the vehicle key for this function. „The SmartTOP customer can already open the convertible top while approaching the vehicle,“ explains PR spokesman, Sven Tornow.

In addition to the main functions described, the module provides further additional features: For example, the windows can be operated via the remote control. The preferred window position can also be selected after the convertible top has been opened. The operating direction of the interior convertible top button can be reversed. Starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt any running convertible top movement. The module can be completely deactivated if required.

Thanks to the plug-and-play adapter, included in the scope of delivery, and the easy access, installation only takes a few minutes. The connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging them together. As no cables need to be cut, the module can be removed at any time, without leaving a trace.

The SmartTOP convertible top control for the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible is available for 399.00 Euro plus tax.

SmartTOP convertible top controls are also offered for the Chevrolet Corvette C7 and Camaro models. Convertible modules are also available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/tk_AloZrOI8

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

Contact

Mods4cars LLC

Sven Tornow

E. Flamingo Rd #3100 1350

89119 Las Vegas (NV) – USA

Phone: +1-310-9109055

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.mods4cars.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.