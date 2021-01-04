SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for the Renault Megane CC III reduced in price

The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently lowered the price of their retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control for the Renault Megane CC III. The convertible top module now costs 169 Euro plus tax.

Las Vegas, Nevada – January 04, 2021

The retrofitted additional convertible top control for the Renault Megane CC III has now been permanently reduced in price and is available for 169 Euro plus tax. The SmartTOP convertible top control is a supplementary module that provides valuable functional enhancements to the convertible top.

It enables the convertible top to be operated while driving at speeds of up to 40 km/h. Thanks to One-Touch, a quick tap on the interior button is all that is needed for the convertible top to open or close automatically. There is no longer any need to keep the button pressed down. The driver thereby has both hands back on the steering wheel quicker.

In addition, it will also be possible to open and close the convertible top remotely using the original vehicle remote. “Our customers can already open their convertible top as they move towards their vehicle,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. No change to the vehicle key is required.

Furthermore the All-Windows button in the interior can be operated using One-Touch. With just one press of a button all windows close automatically. On vehicles equipped with the Keycard Handsfree package, the convertible top can be opened and closed by touching the door handle three times.

When starting or stopping the engine, any ongoing top movement will not be interrupted. The convertible top control can also be completely deactivated if so required. All functions are programmable according to personal preferences. The USB port attached to the SmartTOP gives the option of configuring the module on a PC/MAC. Additionally, software updates can be installed, which Mods4cars provides to their customers free of charge.

A plug-and-play adapter is included in the delivery. This establishes a simple connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics by simply plugging them together. Plugs in OEM quality guarantee a 100% fit accuracy. No cables need to be cut. The SmartTOP module can thereby be removed without leaving any traces.

The comfort control for the Renault Megane CC III is now available for 169.00 Euro plus tax.

Mods4cars has been manufacturing SmartTOP convertible top controls for all popular roadster and convertible models since 2001. The following vehicle brands are supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/iaxthaheRr0

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

