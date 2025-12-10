SmartTOP Convertible Top Controller for Range Rover Permanently Reduced in Price

The SmartTOP convertible top controller from manufacturer Mods4cars for the Range Rover Evoque Convertible is now permanently reduced in price. The retrofit convertible top module is now available for 169,00 Euro plus tax.

Las Vegas, Nevada – December 10, 2025

Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of its smart convertible top solution for the Range Rover Evoque Convertible. The SmartTOP roof top module is now available for 169,00 Euro plus tax. Installed as an aftermarket upgrade, it provides smart additional features designed to make everyday convertible driving more convenient.

Among other functions, the opening and closing of the convertible top via the interior button is enabled with a one-touch operation. It is no longer necessary to keep the button pressed continuously. A brief tap is sufficient to initiate the automated convertible top movement. „This allows the driver to return both hands to the steering wheel more quickly,“ explained PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

In addition, the convertible top can be operated remotely using the original vehicle key fob remote. By pressing a specific button combination on the key fob, the convertible top can be opened or closed from a distance. „Our customers can open their convertible top as they approach the vehicle,“ added Sven Tornow. No modification of the vehicle key is required.

Like all SmartTOP modules, the comfort controller for the Range Rover Evoque Convertible offers further convenience features. The windows can be opened and closed individually via remote. It can be configured whether the front windows or all windows should automatically close after the roof is opened. If desired, the operation direction of the convertible top button can be inverted.

Starting or switching off the engine does not interrupt an ongoing roof movement. The module can be deactivated at any time. All SmartTOP roof top module functions are fully programmable according to individual preferences. A USB port integrated into the SmartTOP module allows connection to a PC or Mac. In addition, software updates can be installed, which Mods4cars provides free of charge.

The plug-and-play wiring harness included in the package ensures easy installation. The connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics is established simply by plugging it in. No wires need to be cut, allowing the system to be removed at any time without leaving traces.

The SmartTOP convertible top controller for the Range Rover Evoque Convertible is now available for 169,00 Euro plus tax.

Mods4cars also offers SmartTOP comfort modules for the following additional vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

The product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/Tys5oiafyus

Further information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

Contact

Mods4cars LLC

Sven Tornow

E. Flamingo Rd #3100 1350

89119 Las Vegas (NV) – USA

Phone: +1-310-9109055

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.mods4cars.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.