SoftSummit 2020 To Demonstrate Best Practices for Software Monetization, Usage Analytics, and Revenue Growth

Itasca, IL – June 8, 2020 – Revenera, producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, today announced that it will be hosting SoftSummit 2020 in June, with separate free virtual conference events for North America (Tuesday, June 16) and Europe (Thursday, June 18).

SoftSummit is the leading conference for software industry executives who want to get ahead of their competition with a strong monetization and usage analytics strategy. Revenera, formerly known as the software supplier division of Flexera, has hosted the SoftSummit since 2003.

Both of the SoftSummit events will feature industry experts and product specialists who will provide an overview of software industry business and technology trends. Participants will also have opportunities to network and discuss ideas and strategies with peers. The conferences include:

– Keynote presentation from product positioning consultant April Dunford

– Monetization use cases from Siemens and Agilent and information about the powerful combination of software monetization and usage analytics

– Interactive round table sessions, featuring companies like PTC, Rauland, TechSmith, HCL Software, Solbri, Interneuron and Riedel

– Hands-on best practices sessions, including workshops on how to take products to the cloud successfully, how to manage open source license compliance and security, and how to build a successful compliance program

– Customer meetings and roadmap sessions with demos and chats about Revenera licensing, entitlement management, and usage analytics solutions

– Social hour that facilitates networking with peers and colleagues

“Software product leaders are responding to business changes driven by COVID-19. Now more than ever companies need to deliver on revenue expectations and show operational excellence as they need to deliver more with less resources. New recurring revenue streams, compliance programs, operational efficiency and automation are all critically important, whether you”re providing on-premises, embedded, cloud or SaaS solutions,” said Nicole Segerer, vice president of products and marketing at Revenera. “We are excited that we can offer our classic event in a new format, enabling collaboration and networking for the monetization community.”

– SoftSummit North American Agenda: Agenda for North American virtual event

– SoftSummit European Agenda: Agenda for European virtual event

About Revenera

Revenera helps product executives build better products, accelerate their time to market and monetize what matters. Revenera”s leading solutions help software and technology companies drive top line revenue with modern software monetization, understand usage and compliance with software usage analytics, empower the use of open source with software composition analysis and deliver an excellent user experience-for embedded, on-premises, cloud and SaaS products. Revenera is a division of Flexera. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Flexera”s more than 1300 employees serve category-leading customers across the globe.

To learn more, visit www.revenera.com

