Sound for Audiophiles: EMPHASER Speakers for Mercedes

The EM-MBF2 component and EM-MBR2 coaxial speaker systems are easy to install and impress with their audiophile-quality music reproduction.

Many Mercedes drivers are unhappy with the sound of the original factory speakers and desire to have a better sound in their vehicle. Great sounding aftermarket speakers that are above all easy to install are now available from car audio specialist EMPHASER: the 2-way component speaker system EM-MBF2 for fitting in the front doors, and the 2-way coaxial system EM-MBR2 for the rear doors.

Both these audiophile systems are perfectly tailored to the acoustics of diverse Mercedes models and can be retrofitted without much effort. The chassis fit perfectly into the original spaces and are easily plug & play connected to the original connectors. EMPHASER’s new speakers are designed for the Mercedes W205, C205, A205, X253, C253, W213, S213, C238, A238, W222; fitting the EM-MBF2 in the front doors of the C205 and A205 requires the tweeter mount of the Burmester system to be upgraded.

The core element of both speaker sets is the 10 cm mid-range speaker with aluminum cone, whose geometry is optimally matched to the installation situation in the Mercedes. The high sound conductivity and rigidity of aluminum is the basis for the authentic music reproduction. The aluminum voice-coil former and the Connex spider ensure a consistent quality and long service life.

In addition, there are the tweeters with woven fabric dome – 25 mm (for the EM-MBF2) or 16 mm (for the EM-MBR2) – which impress with their high resolution and attention to detail. Thanks to plug & play housings and vehicle-specific connectors, the tweeter of the EM-MBF2 is easy to mount in the original position.

The EM-MBF2 comes with extensively equipped crossovers. They include 6/12 dB filtering with high quality components for the mid-range and tweeter splitting. Moreover, in the mid-range branch an LCR circuit has been integrated to tune the system to the vehicle acoustics. In addition, there is a switched high pass filter for the mid-range speaker to remove very low frequencies from the signal. The coaxial system comes with a 6 dB high pass crossover attached.

The result is audiophile music reproduction with an authentic hi-fi character. Instruments and vocals are felt at dashboard level: natural, dynamic, detail-rich and with immense spatial depth.

And if you want more bass in your Mercedes, you need look no further than EMPHASER. Two front bass subwoofers – EM-MBSUBR for fitting in the passenger footwell and EM-MBSUBL for installation on the driver’s side – are also offered by the car audio specialist.

EMPHASER has been a name in the car audio sector for 25 years. The brand has become a well respected brand since middle of the 1990s for its enormously powerful subwoofers of the XTREME series, followed later by the series SPL, Linear-X, Neo-SPL and the state-of-the-art woofer E15NEO-COMP. The present range covers subwoofers, vehicle-specific Plug”N”Play component sets and classic lines of loudspeakers and amplifiers.

EMPHASER products are distributed exclusively through Europe’s largest car media specialist, the Swiss ACR AG.

Contact

Emphaser by ACR AG

Denny Krauledat

Bohrturmweg 1

5330 Bad Zurzach

Phone: 0041-56-269 64 47

E-Mail: denny.krauledat@acr.eu

Url: http://www.emphaser.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.