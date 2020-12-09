Starnberg-based software manufacturer celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Italian branch office

estos Italia SRL markets the software products for unified communications in the entire Mediterranean area and worldwide

Starnberg, 9 December 2020

10 years of estos in Italy – the Starnberg-based software manufacturer celebrates its first foreign branch. From Udine, it successfully markets its products in the entire Mediterranean area and worldwide: The estos Italia SRL team looks after a total of 60 estos partners, and its customers include well-known companies such as Elica Spa and Unionbau.

In November 2010, Florian Bock, managing director of estos GmbH and member of the board of directors of estos Italia SRL, together with Alessandro Parisi, managing director of estos Italia SRL, founded the branch office in Udine: “It seems like only yesterday”, Florian Bock remembers. “Our plan to position estos products more effectively on the market through a regional presence has paid off.”

“To be successful, it is important to support partners and customers throughout the entire sales process, from customer consulting to customer acquisition and long-term customer loyalty,” adds Alessandro Parisi.

The branch office in Italy markets the complete unified communications, CTI and unified messaging product range: With ProCall Enterprise, estos offers unified communications and CTI – companies can improve their internal and external communication. Employees can work more efficiently and consequently increase customer satisfaction. The unified messaging software ixi-UMS combines the services for fax, voice mail and SMS under a uniform interface, the familiar e-mail client. Here, users can manage, edit, send and receive all messages. They can access their inbox from their smartphone, tablet or PC while on the move.

More information at www.estos.com and www.estos.it.

estos – enables easy communication

estos GmbH is an independent manufacturer of innovative building blocks for unified communications. Since 1997, estos has been developing professional standards software for small and medium-sized companies, thereby improving their business processes in communication-intensive areas. As a technology leader, estos has demonstrated its expertise in the area of Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Unified Messaging Software (UMS), SIP, XMPP, LDAP and WebRTC-based applications that enable uncomplicated audio/video communication. estos has constantly invested in research and development helping to create innovation and ensuring their products are the forefront of genuine trend-setting technology. The core markets of the company are Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux and Italy. estos GmbH is headquartered in Starnberg, close to Munich, and operates a Knowledge Center Messaging in Olching, a development office in Leonberg, an office in Berlin and branches in Udine, Italy and Doetinchem, in the Netherlands.

