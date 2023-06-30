Start-up Palazzina Sports launches in Germany

with innovative configurable gyms for homes and businesses

(Duesseldorf, 30.06.2023) German-based start-up Palazzina Sports & Building GmbH is entering and modernising the fitness market with its configurable gyms for homes and businesses. Palazzina Sports designs, develops, and implements innovative sports solutions for home and corporate gyms to increase fitness and lifestyle outdoors and indoors through everyday sports activities. Working closely with German sports scientists, the result is a modern and forward-thinking training space that provides the best possible training environment for beginners, amateur athletes, and experts. „Our goal is to create a new and innovative market for home and company sports. Sport should be possible both in the work environment and at home. In a few years, we want to be the market leader for modular sports solutions for home and company sports,“ explains Leon Freiholz, co-founder of Palazzina Sports & Building GmbH.

Individually customisable free-standing training rooms with high-quality equipment

With an open and bright design and the ability to cover all possibilities for a high-quality workout, Palazzina gyms are the ideal solution for fitness at home and at work. The extensive range of gym tools are customisable to the user and differentiates between running, cycling, rowing and strength training options. There are also specific areas for stretching relaxation and stationary exercises. The installation of sound, lighting and a full-HD Smart TV also creates a modern and future-oriented training space that is tailored to the needs of the users. The temperature is regulated by a combination of a heat exchanger, air conditioning and insulation, making the space as comfortable in winter as it is in summer. Thanks to the modular design of Palazzina gyms, their dimensions can be individually adapted to the respective location. Palazzina Sports also offers the individual choice of design for the fitness rooms, from the exterior cladding to the flooring, so that they can be seamlessly integrated into the design concept of the customer’s own home or business.

The ideal training space for your own four walls and company campuses

Palazzina Sports has developed home gyms for families with small and large gardens, allowing sports enthusiasts or athletes to train at the highest level in their own backyard. The modular gym allows for individual configurations depending on space and can be customised to fit the home location.

In addition, Palazzina Sports builds customisable business gyms on small and large corporate campuses, helping companies strengthen the fitness and health of their employees. „As a result, companies have more resilient and balanced employees and at the same time employer branding is strengthened „, says Leon Freiholz about the benefits of a company gym.

The Palazzina gyms offer their users numerous advantages

The Palazzina gyms bring a variety of benefits to users, both at home and at work. Undisturbed workouts without waiting time is one of the most important benefits of the gyms along with improving health and shape. The high-quality and private training area makes the space a perfect place for relaxation, well-being, and fitness.

Palazzina Sports is a German start-up founded in Düsseldorf. It specialises in the design and construction of modular solutions for the individual sports market and meets the challenges of a growing industry for sports activities at home and at work. To this end, Palazzina Sports has created several modern and future-oriented concepts for training spaces that meet the needs of beginners or experienced exercisers.

