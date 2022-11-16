Sustainability is topic of the decade: Securing supply chains and optimizing processes with DENSO

Sustainability and the reduction of CO2 emissions are the topics of the decade. DENSO supports companies with RFID, mobile computers, QR Codes, and Auto-ID solutions. www.denso-wave.eu

Düsseldorf. According to the German Bundesverband Materialwirtschaft, Einkauf und Logistik e.V. (Federal Association of Materials Management, Purchasing, and Logistics) securing supply chains (83 percent) is currently one of the top priorities for companies. However, sustainability and the reduction of CO2 emissions remain the topics of the decade. Another study by Sustainalytics also shows that an estimated 90 percent of a company“s sustainability impacts originate in the supply chain.

Since many companies have to rethink their crisis management due to the geopolitical situation, they include the topic of sustainability as a new chance and responsibility. DENSO WAVE EUROPE, part of the Toyota Group, offers Auto-ID solutions, mobile computers, RFID, QR Codes, and so-called Navigation TAGs to support companies and their supply chains sustainably. Further information and case studies from the sectors retail, transport, logistics, warehouse management as well as healthcare, events, and the food industry can be found at www.denso-wave.eu.

Measures for more climate protection: Less waste, better planning

Companies have to face the fact that the current shortage of (raw) materials is causing disruptions in supply chains worldwide. Customer demand is also changing, so companies have to rethink and replan accordingly. Efficient planning is essential in order to survive in the market, especially in the areas of retail, logistics, transport, and warehouse management.

DENSO WAVE EUROPE has already helped numerous companies, for example in the retail, logistics, and food trade sectors, to optimize their warehouse management, inventory accuracy, and goods planning. This is ensured by mobile computers such as the BHT-M70, BHT-M80, BHT-1800 or the SP1 RFID Scanner from DENSO. Navigation TAGs and QR Codes – DENSO WAVE is the inventor of the QR Code – also ensure that items can be searched for and scanned quickly and easily.

With DENSO, companies were not only able to reduce costs and increase their sales, but also become more sustainable, as deliveries can be bundled. Hence, the supply chains can be made more sustainable. More about DENSO, Auto-ID solutions, scanners, handhelds, RFID, and QR Codes can be found at www.denso-wave.eu.

RFID and mobile scanners provide solutions at large fast food restaurant chain

One example in this regard is food waste, which can be reduced or even contained when inventories are optimized and supply chains become more sustainable. In the food industry, regulations such as ensuring traceability and monitoring shelf life must be strictly observed.

A large fast food restaurant chain is now using the SP1 RFID scanner from DENSO to optimize processes along the supply chain – from purchasing to sales. With the SP1 RFID scanner, the employees accelerate the processes by more than 50 percent thanks to the world’s best reading performance and DENSO’s new Autopilot.

The employees had to spend hardly any time training, as the SP1 RFID scanner can be connected quickly and reliably to existing smart devices. Among other things, the processes for incoming goods and warehouse management were significantly optimized. Thus, the inventory accuracy was increased as well.

It goes without saying that DENSO WAVE EUROPE cannot solve the problems of the environmental and climate crisis on its own. In addition, supply chains are complex simply because of their sheer size. However, DENSO can make a decisive contribution to companies who want to become more sustainable and reduce their CO2 emissions. Especially in the retail, logistics and transport sectors, as well as in healthcare, warehouse management, event management, and the food industry, the member of the Toyota Group can provide RFID, mobile computers such as scanners and handhelds, Navigation TAGs, QR Code models, and Auto-ID solutions, which have become indispensable in the context of digitalization. Further information is available at https://www.denso-wave.eu/.

QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

DENSO WAVE is a global provider for high quality Auto-ID solutions helping businesses in retail, logistics and healthcare to improve their stock management, have full data transparency and accelerate processes along the supply chain.

As the inventor of the QR Code® – a technology that has revolutionized the way data is stored and accessed – DENSO strives for nothing less than perfection. DENSO WAVE hardware and software solutions are therefore tested extensively before being available at the market. This way the company ensures that users in retail, logistics and healthcare can fully focus on their tasks without having to worry about the technologies“ functioning.

DENSO WAVE solutions range from premium RFID readers and software, handheld terminals / mobile computers and barcode scanners to complex and cloud based IoT Data Management Systems.

DENSO WAVE. Driven by quality.

DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by DENSO WAVE EUROPE.

Contact

DENSO WAVE EUROPE GmbH

Nicole Edler

Parsevalstraße 9 A

40468 Düsseldorf

Phone: +49 (0) 211 540 138 40

E-Mail: nicole.edler@denso-wave.eu

Url: https://www.denso-wave.eu

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.