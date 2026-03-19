Tanahashi Prize recognizes the robust long-term operation of the 10MW alkaline-water electrolysis system by Asahi Kasei

TOKYO – March 19, 2026 – Six engineers from Asahi Kasei, a diversified global company, were awarded the Tanahashi Prize for their contributions to the development and long-term operation of an alkaline-water electrolysis system for the large-scale production of clean hydrogen. Established in 1952, the Tanahashi Prize is awarded by the Electrochemical Society of Japan to individuals who have made outstanding achievements in technological development based on electrochemistry and industrial physical chemistry. The award ceremony was held on March 18 in Tokyo.

As part of a project funded by Japan“s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), Asahi Kasei has been operating a 10 MW pilot plant in Namie, Fukushima, Prefecture, Japan, since March 2020. The project aims to validate the clean hydrogen production system’s long-term stability and efficiency under real-world conditions. A second pilot project was launched in March 2024 in Kawasaki, Japan. There, Asahi Kasei is testing its multi-modular approach under commercial conditions for the first time: operating four 0.8-MW test modules in parallel, using cells and membranes of the same size as those in commercial units. The project is investigating the long-term durability of the components, how the modules respond to simulated power fluctuations typical of photovoltaic and wind power generation, and how efficiently they operate during frequent start-stop operation.

Since their initial launch, Asahi Kasei“s alkaline water electrolyzer pilot plants have successfully demonstrated long-term, stable operation, serving as clean hydrogen supply hubs for nearby hydrogen stations and related facilities, and supporting collaborative demonstrations such as the Green Innovation Fund-backed green ammonia project with JGC-key prerequisites for future large-scale expansion and the adoption of a global hydrogen economy. Yasuhiro Fujita, one of the laureates and a member of Asahi Kasei“s Green Solution Project, commented, „The alkaline water electrolysis equipment recognized with this award was developed using technology cultivated over many years at Asahi Kasei. Building on these advancements, we aim to become a leading supplier in water electrolysis, as we are in the chlor-alkali electrolysis business. We will continue to push the envelope of what is possible in the development of a clean hydrogen society and electrolysis technology.“

By comprehensively utilizing data from plant demonstrations in Namie and Kawasaki, Asahi Kasei aims to commercialize water electrolysis technology with a capacity exceeding 100 MW by coupling several 10-MW modules, reducing commercialization risks and improving the feasibility of scaling from pilot to commercial systems under diverse operating conditions. Fellow laureate Keita Suzuki added, „This project leveraged our extensive construction experience with electrolysis systems to promote facility design and construction that prioritizes safety, quality, and efficiency. We were responsible for the entire process from design through commissioning and have advanced the equipment based on demonstration data, which we believe was recognized in this award. Moving forward, we will continue to strengthen our engineering and development capabilities and contribute to the further evolution of water electrolysis systems.“

Asahi Kasei“s 2026 Tanahashi Prize Recipients:

Green Solution Project

Yasuhiro Fujita, Yousuke Uchino, Jun Ohno

Corporate Production Technology

Keita Suzuki, Sanghoon Kim, Hirokazu Nagate

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei is a diversified global company that contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922, with businesses in ammonia and cellulose fiber, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through proactive portfolio transformation to meet the evolving needs of every age. With 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainability by providing solutions to the world“s challenges across its three business sectors: Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world“s challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes and Material.

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Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei