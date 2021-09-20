TAPKO: KNXperience – digital KNX online trade fair

Trade fair shows: TAPKO KNX OEM devices, KNX Secure and more

This year, manufacturers of smart building automation will once again be exhibiting at the digital event of the international KNX Association. Already at the first event of this kind, there was a rendezvous of renowned manufacturers for KNX technologies. This year, the fair is concentrated on three event days and, in addition to the digital exhibition stands, also offers webinars and live chats. Of course, visitors to the TAPKO stand will also be able to find out about the wide range of TAPKO OEM devices, with an additional focus on SECURE. In addition, questions can be asked directly in the chat during the webinars. The whole thing in German and English, of course! At the stand itself, there is the possibility of various downloads of current brochures, video streaming, product presentations via direct links. There will also be the opportunity to network with the TAPKO team in a live chat throughout the day.

The transformation towards digital and intelligent buildings, which continues to grow worldwide, represents an important milestone in climate protection, says TAPKO Managing Director Petar Tomic. Co-partner Klaus Adler adds: “The leading global KNX standard networks buildings and will become blatant for the energy management of these buildings in the future. Ventilating or heating, shading or making sensible use of the sun are already useful applications that have a positive impact on energy consumption. In the future, the networking of building functions will continue to advance!”

TAPKO Technologies GmbH is also looking forward to your visit at KNXperience and welcomes you to the virtual exhibition stand.

Die zwei Firmengründer, Dipl. Klaus Adler und Dipl.-Ing. Petar Tomić, haben das Unternehmen vor mehr als 20 Jahren gegründet und zu einem erfolgreichen Technologieunternehmen im Bereich KNX, smarter Gebäudetechnologie, vorangetrieben.

Kerngeschäft von TAPKO ist heute das sogeannnte OEM Geschäft. TAPKO entwickelt KNX Systemgeräte, die andere Hersteller direkt fertig entwickelt kaufen und mit eigenem Label, Verpackung usw. versehen.

TAPKO ist damit Hersteller der Hersteller. TAPKO ist natürlich Vollmitglied im KNX Verand, nach ISO zertifiziert und entwickelt und produziert in der EU.

Zudem arbeitet TAPKO mit Lehrstühlen von Universitäten zusammen, treibt Entwicklungen voran und unterhält ein eigenes TestLAB.

