tde presents new tML module housing solution for Raspberry Pi 5

Redesigned tML housing for Raspberry Pi 5: Now even more user-friendly for industry and building automation

Dortmund/Germany, 11 July 2025. The company tde – trans data elektronik GmbH has optimised the module housing for the Raspberry Pi, with which the single-board computer can be integrated into the modular cabling platform tML. The redesigned tML solution for the Raspberry Pi 5 now makes handling even easier – curved edges ensure even more convenient handling and improved access to the memory card. Thanks to the smart design of the ports and cable routing, several tML Raspberry Pi 5 modules can be mounted on a 19-inch unit (U) or alternatively on the DIN rail module by means of a tML DIN rail module adapter, depending on the length of the DIN rail module. The modular concept of the tML system platform allows passive (TP or fiber optic) and active (Raspberry Pi 5) modules to be combined – ideal for applications in industrial and building automation as well as in scientific and university environments. This saves space and significantly increases packing efficiency in network distributors.

The updated version of the tML module for the Raspberry Pi single-board computer, which has been tried and tested for several years, is much easier to use. The new version“s curved edges simplify use in practice and make installation, removal and conversion noticeably easier. Thanks to the new design, accessing the memory card is much simpler and quicker. „With the redesign of the tML Raspberry Pi module, we are consistently focussing on user-friendliness and efficiency,“ says Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde. „The improved module saves time and money during assembly.“

Redesigned for greater convenience: tML module housing for Raspberry Pi even easier to integrate

Right from the market launch of the original tML Raspberry Pi module, the focus was on user-friendliness. Network and USB ports are easily accessible from the patch area, while the power supply, the aux port and both micro-HDMI ports are accessible from the side. The connection cables lead out of the rear of the housing, allowing them to be organised and routed to the integrated breakout cable catch on the rear of the tML module carrier. „Our customers benefit from well thought-out cable routing that creates order and reduces installation times. The new module design for the minicomputer is therefore a further step towards a future-proof network infrastructure.“

On top of the easy-to-install design, the optimised cooling of the module is another benefit

Another benefit of the module is the optimised cooling: no extra cooler is required, as cool air is drawn in at the front and blown out again at the back. The modular design of the tML system platform allows companies in industrial and building automation as well as universities and scientific institutions to flexibly combine different modules and connection concepts for the passive network infrastructure via plug-and-play on one 19-inch unit: whether tML module types such as tML fibre optic, tML TP, Tap, Splitter, Spine Leaf or the tML Raspberry Pi modules. The result: high packing efficiency and therefore less space required in the network distributor.

Network technicians also appreciate the easy-to-install design. Thanks to pull-out drawers and a snap-in mechanism at the rear, individual modules can be fitted quickly and without tools. This saves time during installation. As the individual modules can be exchanged at any time without great effort, the tML is a future-proof investment and migration to high transmission rates of up to 800 G can be easily realised. The universal earthing concept that tde has integrated into the tML system enables centralised earthing: The snap-in locking also serves as an earthing contact for the tML modules, while four contact springs ensure uninterrupted earthing.

The tML – tde Modular Link-System

tML is a patented, modular cabling system consisting of three key components: the module, trunk cable and rack mount enclosure. The system components are 100 percent manufactured, pre-assembled and tested in Germany. They enable plug-and-play installation on site – especially in data centres, but also in industrial environments – within the shortest possible time. The heart of the system are the rear MPO/MTP or MMC and Telco connectors, which can be used to connect at least six or twelve ports at a time. Depending on module configuration, transmission rates of up to 800 G are currently possible. The fiber optic and TP modules can be used together in a module carrier with high port density.

About tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

For more than 30 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. In addition, the nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fiber technics (MPO). The company“s portfolio „Made in Germany“ contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high-speed applications in fields such as datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the „European Code of Conduct“ when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit https://www.tde.de/index-en or follow us on LinkedIn, Xing, Instagram and Bluesky.

