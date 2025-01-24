tde presents the future of high-speed transmission

tech forum Munich: Premium sponsor tde with innovations in cabling technology

Dortmund/Germany, 24 January 2025. At this year’s tech forum in Munich, tde – trans data elektronik will be showcasing the future of cabling, multi-fibre and parallel optics technology. The focus will be on the modular tML 24+ system platform for the Smart Rack, which integrates the highly compact MMC 24-fibre connector in the rear area and in the patch area, thus setting new standards in terms of packing efficiency. The network specialist will also be presenting further innovations, such as the newly designed tML Splice Module and the tML Reverse Module. The tech forum Munich will take place on 4 and 5 February 2025. As a premium sponsor, tde offers interested parties free participation at https://www.tde.de/events-details-en/save-the-date-tech-forum-2025-in-munich with the VIP code TFM25TDE.

It made its debut at tde at tech forum Munich 2024: the highly compact MMC 24-fibre connector from US Conec. As one of the first network experts in Europe, tde manufactures complete fibre optic cabling systems with the compact connector at its production site in Lower Saxony. For example, the tML 24+ plug & play cabling platform, which is the first platform to integrate the MMC connector both in the rear area and in the patch area, thus setting new standards thanks to the doubling of packing efficiency. For companies, this opens up the possibility of simple migration to transmission rates of currently up to 800 G.

Also the tech forum 2025 is all about the MMC connector at tde. „We have now gained over a year of experience in using the MMC connector,“ says Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde. „We were able to gain valuable new insights from an initial workshop on site. In the months that followed, we developed and optimised the processes for our own production of the MMC connector. We benefit from our 25 years of experience in connection with MT ferrules.“

MMC sets standards for the highest transfer rates

Engel will be giving an exclusive interview at the tech forum on Tuesday, 4 February at 12:30 p.m. and will be talking to Dr Jörg Schröper, editor-in-chief of connect professional, about the MMC connector and the future of high-speed transmission. „No question, the MMC is coming! It is already setting standards in the USA and is being used in hyperscale data centres with the highest transfer rates. It will probably be less than six months before it is also being used in transceivers,“ predicts the technology leader from Dortmund, who was the first to tool the MPO in Germany.

At the booth, tde will be showcasing further innovations that make the tML system platform even smarter: the newly designed tML Splice Module for up to 192 fibre optic splices on one height unit and the tML Reverse Module for equal port density in the rear and patch area. „At tde, we are currently in a real innovation flow,“ says Engel. „We are listening to what our customers are concerned about: ever-increasing transfer rates in a data centre where space is still scarce and expensive. And we are developing solutions that offer even greater packing efficiency. The tech forum offers space for professional dialogue and new ideas, which in turn flow into further innovations – we look forward to that.“

The industry meeting at the start of the year

The renowned two-day tech forum Munich, with its main focus on infrastructure, cabling and data centres, brings specialists and managers up to date with the latest knowledge in an informative and practical way. It has been a fixed date in the calendars of cabling experts for almost two decades.

In addition to the main focus on office and data centre cabling, the focus is on suitable measurement technology as well as energy-efficient and resource-saving data centre infrastructure.

The tech forum brings together experts, industry insiders and users at eye level. It offers practical technology presentations, exciting discussions and dialogue as well as an extensive and informative trade exhibition with new products and services from the tech forum partners.

tech forum Munich

4 and 5 February 2025

Design Offices München Macherei

Weihenstephaner Straße 12

81673 Munich, Germany

Further information and registration at:

https://www.tde.de/events-details-en/save-the-date-tech-forum-2025-in-munich

The VIP code for free participation is: TFM25TDE

Teaser tde for the tech forum: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-xkZBiVj7Y

For more than 30 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. In addition, the nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fiber technics (MPO). The company’s portfolio „Made in Germany“ contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high-speed applications in fields such as datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the „European Code of Conduct“ when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Xing, Instagram and now also on Bluesky.

