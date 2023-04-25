flyvirtual transitioning to flyvbird. The first On Demand-Tech Airline, secures New Investment and launches aircraft partnership.

We are excited to announce the launch of flyvbird, the first personalized customer-centric airline. With our innovative algorithmic approach, we are revolutionizing air travel by offering a flexible and changing network on a weekly and daily basis, tailored to our customers‘ needs.

Our focus on decentralized regional markets has the potential to significantly impact the future of sustainable air travel. By utilizing smaller regional airports and offering a faster and more convenient alternative to traditional modes of transportation, our most added value to the customer is to fly closer, faster and be better connected in rural areas.

flyvbird has secured new investments and partnership deals that will drive the company’s growth and expansion plans. Sebastien Merillat is joining the team as a serial entrepreneur to help drive the company’s vision.

In addition, flyvbird has formed a strategic partnership with TECNAM, a leading aircraft manufacturer, that will deliver the Company’s first aircraft, the P2012 that offers versatile capabilities, competitive acquisition cost, low and flat-rate operating cost, making the P2012 Traveller and P2012 STOL the perfect aircraft to start this novel approach for on demand services.

Flyvbird’s network is determined by its customers, offering them access to closer, easier accessible airports reducing travel time significantly. The Company’s innovative approach to air travel has already attracted numerous airport, technology and aircraft manufacturer partners in Europe.

To expand services further in the future, flyvbird has previously secured a partnerhip with Electra.aero, developer of a novel hybrid eSTOL aircraft. Electra“s eSTOL is able to quietly operate from any smaller sized airport, providing the opportunity for air services to any community even if traditional infrastructure is not available.

„We are thrilled to welcome Sebastien Merillat to our start up airline and officially announce our close partnership with Tecnam, which will help us accelerate our growth and establish ourselves as a leader in personalized on demand air travel,“ said Tomislav Lang, Founder and CEO of flyvbird. „We believe that our unique approach to air travel, combined with our strategic partnerships and innovative technology, will revolutionize the way people travel, and we look forward to realize our vision with the support of our future investors and partners.“ Said Anton Lutz CTO and Co-Founder of flyvbird.

Quote : Sebastien Merillat

I am delighted to join flyvbird as part of their exciting mission to revolutionize the airline industry. With my experience as a serial entrepreneur, I am confident that I can help drive the company’s growth and success in the years to come

Quote : Francesco Sferra, P2012 – Special Mission Platform Sales and Business Development Manager, Experimental Test Pilot

TECNAM has a proud history of developing innovative aircraft and we are excited to work with flyvbird to deliver a new and appealing air travel experience for their customers. The P2012 Traveller and P2012 STOL are the perfect solution for flyvbird success and network growth.

