THE SNOW LEAGUE LAAX 2026 ANNOUNCES LIVE MUSIC LINEUP

Global performers Edb, Nativ, RUBII & KT Gorique to headline sunset sessions as the League crowns its first-ever champions March 19 -21, 2026 in LAAX

NEW YORK, NY – (February 24, 2026) – The Snow League will conclude its groundbreaking inaugural season in LAAX, Switzerland, with a standout lineup of live musical performances. The weekend promises high-octane entertainment paired with world-class snowboard and freeski action.

As the league’s fourth and final event of its debut season, the weekend in LAAX will crown the first-ever Snow League champions in both snowboarding and freeskiing. The competition is set to take place March 19-21, 2026, at one of the most celebrated halfpipes in the world. Founded by three time Olympic champion Shaun White in 2024, The Snow League is the first professional league dedicated entirely to snowboarding and freeskiing, designed to elevate the sports through a season-long competitive format and festival-style atmosphere.

Set against the backdrop of LAAX, the season finale will also mark the Snow League’s first nighttime competition, bringing a dramatic new energy to the finals weekend as athletes compete under the lights for the Snow League World Championship titles.

In addition to elite competition, the event will feature live performances at the top of the halfpipe from four dynamic musical acts across two nights, with sunset sessions highlighting a diverse mix of national and international talent:

Friday, March 20

Performances by Edb and Nativ will kick off the championship weekend, starting at 4 pm local time.

Edb has developed an impressive presence in the indie-pop genre by skillfully blending the nuances of indie rock and indie pop. Dialect lyrics, danceable upbeat melodies, and genre collages spanning rock, rap, and pop come together in this passionate musician, revealing fragments of a soul that has a lot to share.

Nativ, one of Switzerland’s most recognizable hip-hop voices, brings a distinctive sound shaped by sharp lyricism and modern production, reflecting the country“s evolving music scene and strong cultural identity.

Saturday, March 21

The celebration continues with RUBII and KT Gorique, who will close out the championship weekend, starting at 4:30 pm local time.

RUBII is a rapidly rising Birmingham-born R&B artist known for her soulful vocals, introspective songwriting, and effortlessly smooth blend of contemporary R&B and neo-soul.

KT Gorique is a multifaceted, committed, and fiercely independent artist who has established herself as one of the most striking figures in French-speaking rap. A pioneer of Afro rap in Switzerland, she has been building a powerful and socially engaged discography since 2016, blending hard-hitting hip-hop with African and reggae.

The season finale at LAAX, Switzerland, will feature the world“s top snowboarders and freeskiers competing at the highest level, alongside immersive fan experiences and live entertainment, reinforcing The Snow League’s mission to elevate winter sports culture on a global stage.

Tickets to the exciting weekend are on sale now, with general admission for adults starting at $39 (30 CHF) and $26 (20 CHF) for children and teens.

Tickets and further information on www.thesnowleague.com and www.laax.com/thesnowleague

