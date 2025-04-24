The Universe is the best running system. Why not use its success-system to optimize the world? It´s done! The model: GlobalOnomy!

The World Salvation. The Basis: Astronomy. GlobalOnomy.

The universe is the best functioning system in existence. It is the longest lasting: 13.8 billion years; it is the largest system: 100 billion light years in diameter; it is still growing; it is growing faster and faster; it has the most „participants“: in the observable (!) universe: 1 trillion galaxies with 100 billion stars and X billion planets; … etc. It is fascinating that, in percentage terms, it has experienced fewer major crises than the so-called „Homo sapiens“ over the same period of time.

With his „Special Theory of Relativity“ (E = m * c²), Albert Einstein deciphered approximately 5% of the forces of the observable (!) universe. He lacked the formulas for SPACE and TIME as such. In his „General Theory of Relativity“, he included their effects. But without the formulas for SPACE and TIME, he was unable to decipher further general forces of the universe. With my inventions of the SPACE and TIME formulas and further correlations with these formulas – and their extrapolation FROM the primarily 3-dimensional „observations“ into a 4-dimensional „4-D thought model“ – I was able to decipher the remaining 95% (23% „dark matter“ and 72% „dark energy“) of the previously unknown energies of the observable (!) universe.

However, this 100% calculation only applies to the energies of the currently observable (!) universe. With the 4-D model, I am able to „go beyond“ the observable. I can supplement the 100% energies of the observable (!) universe with at least another 100% „anti-universe energies“. With, among other things, the dynamisation (!) of Einstein’s constant (!) multiplier: „c²“ (which my astronomy professor at the time considered absurd and impossible to follow *1), I have made inventions including: „anti-matter“; „SPACE“; „TIME“; my „dynamic relativity“ multiplier; … and the formula for perpetual motion. And with the latter formula, I also invented a NEW ASTRONOMICAL MODEL: By means of (1.) deciphering the predictable end (end bang), which is mathematically comprehensible and results from real tendencies in the observable (!) universe … I was able to (2.) invent the deciphering of the beginning (big bang). The latter now results in a new Big Bang. The universe thus creates a sustainable perpetual motion machine.

I am now transferring the findings from these astronomical inventions to a new economic, philosophical and sociological model: Globalonomics.

And yes, in the Globalonomics model, I also break existing rules and optimise many rough edges. Because if we continue as we have been, we will destroy the world and ourselves. And yes, I am also optimising one of the most central problems that exists. But/and yes, „strangely enough,“ it is not mentioned in the United Nations‘ 17 Sustainable Development Goals – even though it absolutely must be optimised in order to achieve sustainability! No one talks about it – even though it should be the 18th sustainability goal and have absolute priority!!! It’s like in Harry Potter, where you’re not allowed to talk about Voldemort. It blocks and/or destroys a lot in the background, but you can’t do anything about it. It’s called capital. And yes, unlike Voldemort, it has brought us a lot of prosperity. And no, it should not be destroyed or redistributed in long political processes, because that would create new problems. But yes, it should be put into perspective – with aspects from astronomy. And it can be used in its current form to implement astronomical optimisations. And yes, building on this system, prosperity can now be brought to the whole world – and sustainability ensured. And yes, we must learn to think differently. We must learn to think and act as 99% of all philosophers favour: we must put BEING in the foreground – and use HAVING „only“ for a normal life. HAVING to BE and not BEING to HAVE. Because the latter often leads to consumerism and destructive spirals of self-promotion. With HAVING to BE, we will not only achieve prosperity beyond our wildest dreams, but we will also be truly (!) happy (!) – as almost all philosophers predict. With the GlobalOnomie model, we can now make the ideas of Erich Fromm (and almost all philosophers – across all systems – around the world) a reality.

GlobalOnomie can solve many of the current challenges – and the world could be saved. I hope that the world can quickly agree on this new model as a vision – and introduce it as a mission as soon as possible. Because it can be implemented strategically, universally, across systems and also in stages. For the benefit of humanity – and of every individual.

I present the solutions in my lectures. You can book these directly at: www.world-wide-wealth.com or/and on the partner platforms available there. The details and focus of the presentations will be agreed with you.

More Infos at: world-wide-wealth.com

*1 The „Planck principle“ (Max Planck, Nobel Prize winner and inventor of quantum physics, among other things) states: „Scientific progress does not primarily arise from current professors accepting new ideas and rejecting old ones. Scientific progress primarily arises from current professors dying out (!) – and new ideas becoming current.“ I hope that the world is open enough to define the GlobalOnomie model as a vision – and does not cling to the status quo as most professors seem to do. Because, as Albert Einstein once said: „You cannot solve a problem with the same tools that created it!“

world-wide-wealth is the plattform for world wide wealth. We research, invent and use math/physical formulas of astronomy to optimize our globus – via a global consideration of many aspects: Economy & Currency, Knowledge & Wisdom, Peace & Freedom, Prosperity & Health, Common Welfare & Sustainability, Worldwide. For the Wealth of Mankind.

Company-Contact

world-wide-wealth

Helmut Rasch

Gärtnerstr. 7

22880 Wedel

Phone: 017697709879

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.world-wide-wealth.com

Press

autónomy – world-wide-wealth

Helmut Rasch

Heubergredder 14A

22297 Hamburg

Phone: 017643376540

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.world-wiede-wealth.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.