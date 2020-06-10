Thomas Gelmi to join Forbes Coaches Council

Forbes Coaches Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches

Zurich, June 2020 – Thomas Gelmi has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.

Thomas Gelmi was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Thomas into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Coaches Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Thomas has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Thomas will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Thomas will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am honored and excited to join the Forbes Coaches Council. The community’s value and my participation will help me in my endeavor to be in service of leaders across nations and industries and support them in developing their personal and interpersonal competencies,” said Thomas Gelmi about his acceptance into the council.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Coaches Council, visit forbescoachescouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

For more information about Thomas Gelmi, visit: http://www.thomasgelmi.com

Thomas Gelmi unterstützt weltweit Führungskräfte und deren Teams in Unternehmen unterschiedlichster Größe und verschiedenster Branchen. Dazu gehören global tätige Organisationen wie die WTO, Siemens, Roche, oder Credit Suisse, aber auch KMUs und Privatkunden. Sein Fokus liegt dabei auf der Entwicklung von Selbst- und Beziehungskompetenz in Führung, Zusammenarbeit und Kundenkontakt.

– – – – – –

Based in Switzerland and working globally, Thomas Gelmi has been supporting leaders and their teams in companies of all sizes, across cultures and in a wide range of industries. These include globally operating organizations such as the WTO, Siemens, Roche, and Credit Suisse, as well as SMEs and private clients. He focuses on the development of personal and interpersonal competence in leadership, teamwork, and customer contact. Born 1968, he now lives near Zurich.

Contact

Movadis GmbH

Thomas Gelmi

Europaallee 41

8021 Zürich

Phone: +41 56 535 7996

E-Mail: info@thomasgelmi.com

Url: http://www.thomasgelmi.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.