TIPP OIL develops BIO lubricants

TIPP Oil attaches particular importance to the protection of the environment and sustainable development. TIPP OIL has therefore developed a special product range of biolubricants that is primarily designed for use in activities in which there is an immediate risk to the environment in the event of a leak or an accidental release of the product.

Biolubricants are a reliable alternative in response to increasing concerns about the state of the environment and demands for sustainable development.

What are bio-lubricants?

The term bio-lubricant encompasses all lubricants that are both rapidly biodegradable and non-toxic for humans and the aquatic ecosystem. A bio-lubricant can be made from:

Vegetable oil (e.g. rapeseed oil) or

synthetic esters based on renewable, modified oils or petroleum products.

Areas of application of bio-lubricants

Biolubricants should primarily be used in applications that involve an environmental risk. This concerns:

Leaked oils (chainsaw oils, 2-stroke engine oils and release agents)

the unintentional escape of oils (hydraulic oils and greases)

Some environments in which the protection of the environment is an urgent concern are particularly encouraged to use bio-lubricants. This is especially true of habitats in water, mountains and forests.

Benefits of bio-lubricants

Biodegradability

High viscosity index

Low toxicity

High flash point

Environmental sustainability

Extension of the service life of machines and devices

Little loss through evaporation

Longer intervals between oil changes

Good lubricating properties

The environmental problems related to global warming and the overall fight against pollution have led to a revolution unprecedented in the history of the automotive industry. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is the number one priority in complying with increasingly stringent environmental regulations.

TIPP OIL supported this development very early on and invested heavily in development: This is also the reason why TIPP OIL has the widest range of high-quality lubricants today, and at the same time as the first manufacturer in the world with its own rebottle deposit system in favor of environmental protection

Hersteller der Marke TIPP Oil – Made in Germany –

PKW. LKW-Motorenöle, Allzwecköle für Land- und Baumaschinen, Zweirad-Motorenöle, Zweitakt-Motorenöle, Getriebeöle usw.

