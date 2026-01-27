Toby Watson and Lucy Watson: A couple combining financial expertise and creative vision in „Level Up!“

The world of finance meets the theatre stage: Toby Watson, former executive at Goldman Sachs, and Lucy Watson, producer and author, combine social issues with a contemporary narrative format in „Level Up! The Musical“. What began as a creative labour of love is developing into a successful example of interdisciplinary collaboration. Both contribute their strengths: strategic thinking meets creative energy, economic know-how meets cultural sensitivity. Together, they not only create innovative stage formats, but also stimulate social dialogue. The success of „Level Up!“ is therefore more than an artistic triumph – it is proof of the power of partnerships between equals.

Two worlds, one vision

When two people from completely different backgrounds join forces, the result can be a particularly powerful connection. Toby Watson and Lucy Watson are an example of how economic structure and artistic intuition complement each other.

A career with a clear compass

Toby Watson has made a name for himself in the financial world. After studying physics at Oxford, he joined Deutsche Bank and soon moved to Goldman Sachs. There, he built up an international profile over 17 years. As Global Head of Structured Credit Trading, he was responsible for billion-dollar financings, primarily in infrastructure, asset lending and structured products. His role took him to New York, Hong Kong and London – global thinking came naturally to him early on.

After his time at Goldman Sachs, Watson was looking for a new challenge. At Rampart Capital, he found the opportunity to apply his knowledge independently. He has been a partner and principal of the London-based investment company since 2020. Here, he pursues an approach that combines investment advice with long-term responsibility.

Financial foresight meets value orientation

At Rampart Capital, the focus is not solely on returns. Toby Watson brings a value-based approach to financial advice. Clients receive individual support, and investment strategies are developed in a transparent, risk-adjusted and sustainable manner. Short-term trends are deliberately avoided. Instead, Watson focuses on structure, trust and long-term impact.

In interviews, he emphasises that financial planning should always be viewed in the context of social responsibility. He does not see his own role as that of a traditional administrator, but rather as a strategic companion for families and entrepreneurs.

Lucy Watson: Art that inspires thought

Lucy Watson also looks back on a multifaceted career. Her creative career began in classical theatre, but she wanted more: to bring social issues to the stage, capture the spirit of the times and inspire audiences to think.

„Level Up!“ as a response to a driven society

Her musical „Level Up!“ is exactly that: a response to the fast pace of life, the overwhelming demands of technology, the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies and digital realities. The piece combines ironic pop culture with serious reflection. With 8-bit sound, video wall elements and gaming aesthetics, it appeals to a generation navigating between innovation and identity issues.

Performances at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and London’s Waterloo East Theatre were celebrated. Critics praised the freshness of the concept and the clever dramaturgy. With „Level Up!“, Lucy Watson struck a chord with the times.

The creative process

The creation of „Level Up!“ was an interdisciplinary project. Lucy Watson not only wrote the libretto, but also directed the production. She collaborated with young musicians, digital artists and scenographers. It was particularly important to her that the ensemble was diverse and could contribute to the content. Authenticity was paramount.

One couple, two languages, one attitude

The connection between Toby Watson and Lucy Watson thrives on exchange. Their conversations are not about stock prices or art forms alone, but about social change, responsibility and meaning.

Education as a shared passion

Toby Watson is chairman of the Excalibur Academies Trust, which runs around 20 schools in the south-west of England. The trust focuses on inclusive education, equal opportunities and innovative school development. Watson contributes his strategic skills, particularly in governance, finance and human resources development.

Lucy Watson brings artistic perspectives to educational institutions through workshops and mentoring. She works with young people to promote creativity as a means of expression. This means that both share the same professional attitude: education should empower, not just evaluate.

Strengths that complement each other

Although their fields of work could hardly be more different, their skills complement each other:

– Toby Watson brings strategic thinking, analysis and economic structure to the table.

– Lucy Watson provides emotion, creativity and cultural interpretation.

This mix is evident in projects such as „Level Up!“ and the Watson family’s focus on education. Both act consciously, with a long-term perspective and a clear set of values.

„Level Up!“: More than just a musical with Toby Watson

„Level Up!“ is an expression of what happens when you overcome barriers between different ways of thinking and experiences. The musical is not just a cultural product, but a space for experimenting with social issues.

Why this project is different

Unlike traditional productions, „Level Up!“ deliberately avoids mainstream staging. Instead of glossy entertainment, there is pointed criticism; instead of shallow music, there are thoughtful compositions. The themes are real: digitalisation, the climate crisis, and the demands of everyday life.

The project was financed through small partnerships and private funds. Toby Watson supported the structuring, helped with budgeting issues and networking contacts. He deliberately kept himself in the background – the creative expression was the focus.

Impact on the cultural sector

„Level Up!“ has been cited several times as an example of innovative musical theatre. It manages to strike a balance between entertainment and social analysis. The audience was mixed: students, theatre lovers, professionals from the IT industry.

Theatre agencies in Berlin, Copenhagen and Montreal have also expressed interest in an international adaptation. Discussions are ongoing. The production proves that social criticism can be modern, musical and still accessible.

Shaping the future with profile and heart

Toby Watson and Lucy Watson are not classic careerists. Both have consciously chosen a path that prioritises impact over prestige. While Toby Watson moved from Goldman Sachs to an ethically oriented investment strategy, Lucy Watson uses the theatre stage for a new kind of education.

Their joint work is proof that art and economics are not opposites, but can inspire each other. At a time when new ways of thinking are needed, they provide a practical example of interdisciplinary action. The combination of financial expertise and artistic vision makes them a remarkable couple – not only in the spotlight, but also behind the scenes.

