Toby Watson brings structure, vision and social responsibility to the strategic development of Excalibur Academies Trust.

Toby Watson, known to many for his successful career at Goldman Sachs, has also been devoting himself for several years to a task that at first glance has little to do with the world of finance: supporting and strategically developing schools. As Chairman of the Excalibur Academies Trust, he contributes to the orientation of a growing network of schools with the aim of helping to shape education in a future-proof, inclusive and sustainable way. In doing so, he brings his experience in business and strategy to a field that is becoming increasingly complex. From governance to teacher development, from digital infrastructure to inclusion work, Toby Watson supports the further development of their schools with a clear focus and an empathetic attitude.

From finance professional to education supporter

Toby Watson is not the first person to combine a successful career in the private sector with charitable work. He wants to contribute his experience to the education system and help shape it.

After studying physics at the University of Oxford, Watson began his career at Deutsche Bank before moving to Goldman Sachs. He spent almost two decades there, including as Global Head of Structured Credit Trading.

Why education became an additional mission for Toby Watson

For Toby Watson, the move into the education landscape was not just a new beginning, but an expression of a deeper understanding of social responsibility. Education, in his view, is not only a fundamental right, but also the key to social advancement, integration and long-term stability.

He recognised that many of the challenges facing the school system – from funding to teacher recruitment, from the pressure to digitise to diversity – require strategic thinking. This is precisely where he saw an opportunity to make a contribution.

The Excalibur Academies Trust with Toby Watson

The Excalibur Academies Trust currently oversees more than 20 schools in the region between Bristol and Reading. As a multi-academy trust, its focus is on the holistic development of children and young people, regardless of their social background.

Mission statement and strategy

Since Toby Watson took office as chair, the Trust has been able to develop a number of improvements. His support is based on three strategic principles:

– Excellence in teaching and learning: Support for improving the quality of teaching through targeted training and transparent performance analyses

– Future orientation: Helping to shape the integration of digital tools, preparing for the working worlds of tomorrow

– Inclusion & participation: Contribution to diversity, social integration and equal opportunities

Watson sees schools as organisations with development potential – not as static institutions.

Governance and implementation

Unlike many supervisory bodies, Watson’s chairmanship does not see itself as a controlling authority, but rather as a source of inspiration. He has improved standards for transparency, budget responsibility and strategic orientation. In doing so, he uses methods from the business world, adapted to the requirements of public education.

Toby Watson – support with empathy and an eye for data

What many people appreciate about Toby Watson is his combination of analytical acumen and empathetic manner. Instead of sweeping reform slogans, he relies on data, concrete observations and on-site discussions. He visits schools and talks to teachers, student representatives and parent representatives.

Data as a basis for decisions

An important component of his support is evidence-based management. Performance data, satisfaction analyses, innovation cycles – everything flows into strategic decisions. At the same time, participation formats are strengthened to create a balance between numbers and voices.

– co-creation to data-supported school development plans

– Support with feedback tools for teachers and learners

Teacher support as an investment in quality

With Watson’s assistance, a new teacher development programme was introduced. It focuses on individual development, coaching, digital skills and leadership training. The aim is to create a learning organisation in which staff development is understood as a continuous process.

Inclusion, digitalisation and community spirit

With Watson’s support, the Excalibur Academies Trust stands for progress with responsibility. What is particularly striking is how balanced the implementation of social and technological innovations is.

Digital school as a social school

Technology is not seen as an end in itself. Rather, the question is how digital tools can improve learning, increase motivation and open up access. Whether interactive platforms, individual learning paths or hybrid parents‘ evenings – the Trust shows how digitalisation can be successfully implemented in a meaningful way.

Further developing equal opportunities

Social mobility is at the heart of Watson’s involvement. Whether pupils with refugee experience, children with special educational needs or disadvantaged young people: support programmes, mentoring models and parent cooperation intervene in a targeted manner.

– Support for the expansion of school social work

– Participation in community projects with local partners

Toby Watson: An experienced mind in a new environment

The fact that Toby Watson worked at Goldman Sachs for many years is not an image factor for him, but rather his background. His experience with complex systems, responsibility structures and international teams flows into his current Participation without being intrusive.

Creating connections, building bridges

Watson succeeds in connecting seemingly separate worlds: public education and private-sector thinking, strategic planning and human closeness. This balance is what makes his contribution to education so valuable.

Conclusion: support with attitude

Toby Watson has given the term „commitment to education“ a new profile. His work at the Excalibur Academies Trust shows that sustainable school development does not have to come from ministries alone. Rather, it requires people who contribute experience, resources and time.

With his combination of financial acumen, social awareness and organisational talent, Toby Watson not only supports their schools – he also supports a new path for the education system.

