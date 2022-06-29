Top Scores: EMPHASER’s Mini Power Amps EA-MT1 and EA-MT4 on Test

„Sparkling performance in minimal space“: EMPHASER’s mono amplifier EA-MT1 awarded „Best Product“ accolade by Car & HiFi magazine (04/22); the 4-channel EA-MT4 gets „Sound Tip“.

With the EA-MT amplifiers – EA-MT1 (mono) and EA-MT4 (4-channel) – car audio specialist EMPHASER has two new mini power amps in its product range. The German Car & HiFi magazine has put both these ultra compact newcomers through their paces in issue 04/2022: „Sparkling performance in minimal space,“ is the verdict of the experts, rating the EA-MT1 as ‚Best Product‘, with the 4-channel EA-MT4 receiving the accolade ‚Sound Tip‘.

Straightaway, the compact design of the housing – the digital amplifiers being just 21 x 11 x 3.5 cm in size – impressed the experienced tech journalists: „The construction is very solid. The amps have a massive cast housing with the control panel on the top side being covered by a smart cast plate to produce a harmonious appearance.“

The two amplifiers also impress with their feature set. Thus the EA-MT1 mono power amp has a remote gain control and a complete set of filters from subsonic and bass boost to phase control. The EA-MT4 has bandpass crossovers on all channels that extend to tweeter separation by using multiplier switches. „The MTs are naturally high-level capable“, add the testers in praise, „so that they can also be operated from the factory radio, and there is auto turn-on either by DC or audio signal as required.“

Also impressive, according to Car & HiFi, is the hardware of the MT amplifiers with their top notch class D drivers, MOSFET power transistors and filter circuits. Particularly ingenious in this respect are the various measures for dissipating heat. „We do have discrete N-channel three-pin devices here, but they sit in the middle of the board and dissipate their heat through the tracks,“ explain the professional testers, „where thermal conductive pads then provide the best contact with the matching cast housing. The floor plates are also in contact with the top sides of the transistors so that some heat can be dissipated here too.“

In the test lab the MTs evoke the „proverbial wow response“: „If you look at the tiny power unit transformers of the amps it seems impossible how much power comes out at the other end, in this case about 800 watts. That is really staggering given the super compact build format – and the amps do not even get very hot.“

Yet EMPHASER’s mini power amps are also impressive as regards performance: „Both amps score top marks for extremely low distortion figures and super signal-to-noise ratios“. „Unleashed, the EA-MT1 then really shows its superiority“, say Car & HiFi. „It fires up the bass beats in the vehicle so ardently that highly sensitive natures will wince“, enthuse the tech journalists. „In the deep bass there is also more than enough punch (…). As for clean articulation there is nothing to complain about, the amp playing clear and crisp up to peak volumes.“

The EA-MT4 also excels when performing in the sound lab: „Even in the case of larger speaker systems with 20 cm woofers it lets rip with vigor“, explain the seasoned testers. „Small woofer boxes and built-in woofers in BMW and Mercedes are driven to top performance. Even learning to like „bad“ music can be fun with the MT4, needing no peak levels for enjoyment. More sedate music is also awesomely unraveled and everything that is going on in the music is sorted out faultlessly.“

„With the EA-MT1 and EA-MT4, EMPHASER has two top notch items in its product range“, say the testers in summing up. „Immense power in minimal space, sparkling performance and fat output make these amps a great offer.“

EMPHASER has been a name in the car audio sector for 30 years. The brand has become a well respected brand since middle of the 1990s for its enormously powerful subwoofers of the XTREME series, followed later by the series SPL, Linear-X, Neo-SPL and the state-of-the-art woofer E15NEO-COMP. The present range covers subwoofers, vehicle-specific Plug“N“Play component sets and classic lines of loudspeakers and amplifiers.

EMPHASER products are distributed exclusively through Europe’s largest car media specialist, the Swiss ACR AG.

