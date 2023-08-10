tPM patch cord management tray saves one height unit in the network cabinet

tde expands patch cord management system tPM with universal patch cord management tray

Dortmund/Germany, 10. August 2023. tde – trans data elektronik is expanding its successful tPM concept: As of now, a 19-inch patch cord management tray complements the patch cord management system. A true highlight: network technicians can mount it directly on the height unit in front of active components and existing patch panels, thus saving space in the network cabinet. In conjunction with the modular plug-and-play-capable tde system platforms, it is possible to achieve neatly structured and energy-efficient cabling with high packing densities in a compact space. In addition, new cabling and rewiring can be carried out more easily and patch cords can be replaced more easily.

tde has designed the tPM system as a patented patch cord management system for orderly patch cable routing in the network cabinet: It consists of a 19-inch panel in one height unit and cable routing holders and foam inserts for which the network expert provides different cable diameters. By protecting the cables from mechanical stress, the integrated strain relief prevents unnecessary attenuation increase due to fibre stress.

Now, tde is adding a tPM patch cable management tray to its extensive tPM portfolio: „The functionality of the patch cord management tray has already proven itself with our tML – tde Modular Link System. Due to our customers high demand, we have now adapted and integrated it for our tPM system,“ says Andre Engel, Managing Director of tde. „The patch cord management tray is particularly advantageous in connection with high packing densities, because customers no longer need a separate height unit for patch cord management.

Cleanly structured, energy-efficient cabling – and one height unit saved

tde has designed two angle adapters for the tPM patch cord management tray. These can be screwed underneath on the left and right with the respective distribution panel or the active component. The patch cord management tray can then simply be hooked into place. Network technicians can insert the patch cord from the front and guide them away and vertically downwards within the height unit. The patch cord management tray can be utilised together with most active components and distribution panels available on the market and can be combined with the vertical tPM patch cord management. As a standard tde has equipped the patch cord management tray with a magnetic labelling strip. Network technicians can label this and neatly document the cabling.

Order and overview in the network cabinet

„In the future, we will continue to optimise as well as expand our tPM patch cord management system, taking into account the special wishes of our customers. The number of patch cords in network cabinets is continuously increasing – also due to the growing demands on network cabling. Our tPM concept creates order and network technicians maintain an overview. This is appreciated by our customers from all industries – from the automotive industry to internet hub providers,“ says Engel.

The tPM patch cord management is the ideal complement to tde’s own modular plug-and-play cabling platforms tML – tde Modular Link and tSML- tde Semi Modular Link in combination with high packing densities. tde also provides its tPM solution for cabling systems from other manufacturers.

About tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

For more than 30 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. In addition, the nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fibre technics (MPO). The company“s portfolio „Made in Germany“ contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high-speed applications in fields such as datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the „European Code of Conduct“ when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Xing.

Company contact

tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, Dortmund Sales Office

Andre Engel, Prinz-Friedrich-Karl-Str. 46, D – 44135 Dortmund, Germany

Tel. +49 231 160480, Fax +49 231 160933, info@tde.de, https://www.tde.de/index-en

Press contact

EPR Advisors, Max-Josef-Metzger-Str. 1, D – 86157 Augsburg, Germany

Frauke Schütz, Tel: +49 821 4508 7916, fs@epr-advisors.com

Elke Thiergärtner, Tel: +49 821 4508 7912, et@epr-advisors.com

www.epr-advisors.com

Bildquelle: @tde – trans data elektronik GmbH