Treat anal fistula with “FiLaC” laser therapy – avoid incontinence, preserve sphincter

biolitec’s innovative FiLaC laser treatment for anal fistulas enables significant protection of the sphincter muscle and surrounding tissue – flexible laser probe is also suitable for complicated fistulas

Jena, 29th October 2020 – Even today, there are still taboo subjects that are reluctantly spoken out loud. These include rectal diseases such as anal fistulas. If secretion or stool comes out of a conspicuous area near the anus, it is often such a fistula. In this case, an appointment with a proctologist (specialist for rectal diseases) should be made as soon as possible. An untreated anal fistula can have serious consequences. Proctologists are now increasingly offering biolitec’s gentle FiLaC laser therapy as a treatment method.

Anal fistulas are usually caused by inflammation in the bowel but can also have numerous other causes and should therefore be examined as early as possible. Since the special tissue in the fistula tract prevents independent healing, an anal fistula usually requires surgical treatment. In the case of superficial fistulas, the fistula is usually split, whereas deeper fistula ducts are peeled out. The extremely precise FiLaC laser treatment represents an alternative to conventional surgical procedures. With this method, the sphincter muscle and the surrounding tissue are optimally protected and continence can be maintained. The laser probe is guided directly into the fistula tract, irradiates the inflamed tissue from the inside and thus destroys it. When the probe is withdrawn, the duct is closed like a zipper. Due to the flexibility of the probe, the therapy is also suitable for tortuous fistulas. It can also be easily combined with other therapeutic procedures and can be of great help to patients who develop anal fistulas as a result of Crohn’s disease.

Since the minimally invasive laser procedure only takes a few minutes and is associated with fewer side effects, the healing process is significantly shortened during therapy. Patients usually need fewer painkillers afterwards and can resume their usual activities within a few days. In addition to anal fistulas, other rectal problems such as coccyx fistulas and enlarged hemorrhoids can also be treated with biolitec’s laser systems.

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

