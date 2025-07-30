Turkeys Message to the West: Partnership, Never Patronage

Persönliche Stellungnahme von Cetin Ay, Unternehmer und internationaler Strategieberater

Istanbul, 25. Juli 2025 – Die Türkei ist kein Land am Rand der globalen Ordnung – sie steht im Zentrum der wirtschaftlichen und geopolitischen Neuordnung. In einer persönlichen Erklärung fordert der internationale Unternehmer und Strategieberater Cetin Ay eine Neuausrichtung der Beziehungen zwischen der Türkei und dem Westen – auf Basis von Gleichrangigkeit, Souveränität und strategischer Partnerschaft.

Im Folgenden veröffentlicht Ay seinen vollständigen englischen Originaltext:

Turkey“s Message to the West: Partnership, Never Patronage

By Cetin Ay

International Economic Strategist – BWA Turkey President

Turkey has never been a country on the periphery. For centuries, it has stood at the intersection of trade, ideas, and power. Today, this role is more consequential than ever. The global order is shifting, and Turkey is positioned at its very core.

Energy corridors, trade routes, digital networks-these are not abstract concepts. They are the arteries of global stability and growth. From TANAP to TurkStream, every strategic connection underscores a reality the world cannot ignore: without Turkey, balance collapses.

One principle remains non-negotiable: this nation has never surrendered its right to determine its future-and never will. Independence is not a political slogan. It is a red line.

Does that imply a retreat from the West? Absolutely not. Turkey seeks close cooperation with Europe and the United States. But true partnership cannot be built on conditionality or hierarchy. It must rest on equality, mutual respect, and shared strategic vision. Any framework that undermines sovereignty is not partnership-it is dependency, and Turkey rejects that path.

The emerging global landscape rewards those who connect economies, secure supply chains, and sustain resilience. Turkey is not a follower in this equation. It is a stabilizing force and a rising hub of opportunity. But to maintain this role, relationships must evolve-away from transactional bargains toward long-term strategic alignment.

Europe and America must recognize a simple truth: Turkey will not tilt exclusively East or West. It will chart its own course-a course anchored in sovereignty, balanced engagement, and sustainable growth.

History offers a lesson too clear to ignore: walls divide; bridges unite. Turkey will remain a bridge-but one built on its own foundations, in partnership only with those who respect its strength and independence.

The question is not whether Turkey will remain a bridge. The question is whether the West is prepared to cross it-on equal terms.

