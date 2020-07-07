UVC light is a proven method for the reliable disinfection of surfaces

Heraeus Noblelight developed two UV systems to kill viruses

Heraeus Noblelight has developed two new weapons against viruses on surfaces, the UV Disinfection Chamber and the UV Handheld Disinfection System from the Soluva Pro Program. Common to both is the use of highly effective UVC light and easy handling for the reliable disinfection of surfaces and objects. They are ideal for use in nursing homes, hospitals, public transport, offices and waiting rooms.

As a result of the current Corona Pandemic, disinfection has become an even more important part of everyday lives. With disinfection rates of about 99.9% and more, UVC light (ultraviolet light with wavelengths between 200 – 280 nanometers) is an effective alternative to chemicals and heat – especially as no consumables are needed such as disinfection spray. In many cases, wet chemical disinfection is not practical – either because it is damaging material or the amount needed is very high and therefore not economical.

Soluva Pro – effective and flexible UV disinfection from small items to large surfaces

The new disinfection systems from Heraeus Noblelight from the Soluva Pro program are made for high touch surfaces and objects. Keys, cell phones, pens, reception desks or handles need to get cleaned frequently and benefit from the new UVC systems that are more powerful than conventional UV disinfection systems.

UVC has recently been proven to kill even COVID-19 viruses.

The Soluva Pro UV Disinfection Chamber

The new UV disinfection chamber is ideal for disinfecting high-touch objects in senior care facilities, hospitals and other healthcare settings. With the chamber users can disinfect harmful viruses on masks and other objects in just 2 minutes achieving a disinfection rate of up to 99.9%.

The chamber uses UVC lamps, and highly reflective aluminum to completely surround, or “bathe”, the object”s surface with UVC light to effectively and reliably kill viruses and microorganisms on the surface.

The UV Disinfection Chamber is easy and safe to use. Users simply plug the chamber into any normal domestic power source. The interior space enables disinfection of large objects up to 410mm x 248mm x 298mm or disinfection of multiple smaller objects at the same time. After placing the objects inside, the user simply closes the door and sets the timer to 2 minutes. To ensure the safety of users, interlocks prevent the UV lamps from operating when the chamber door is open.

The Soluva Pro UV Handheld Disinfection System

The new handheld UV disinfection system is ideal for disinfecting high-touch surfaces or objects in public transport, aircraft, vehicles, offices and restrooms. Wearing the proper protective equipment, typically a visor and gloves, anyone can use Heraeus Noblelight”s new UV Handheld Disinfection System to easily disinfect harmful viruses on any surface or object that”s within reach. Typical users include individual consumers as well as professional cleaning crews and operations personnel for aircraft and vehicle fleets, and commercial and industrial buildings.

The UV Handheld Disinfection System uses UVC lamps to achieve a disinfection rate of up to 99.9% on any surface that is in direct line-of-sight. A UVC sensitive test strip is included with the unit which provides an indication of how long to irradiate the surfaces to achieve the desired disinfection performance.

The UV Handheld Disinfection System is easy for everyone to use everywhere. The system”s ergonomic design help reduce user fatigue.

UVC light is a proven disinfection method for surfaces

UVC light, especially wavelengths between 200nm to 280nm, is a proven method for disinfecting surfaces, air and water. UVC lamps are often referred to as UV germicidal irradiation (UVGI). For example, UVC lamps disinfect baby food containers in the food industry and water in municipal drinking water treatment plants. UVC lamps provide dry and chemical-free disinfection leaving no residual harm to materials or electronic components.

Heraeus, the technology group headquartered in Hanau, Germany, is a leading international family-owned portfolio company. The company”s roots go back to a family pharmacy started in 1660. Today, the Heraeus group includes businesses in the environmental, electronics, health and industrial applications sectors. Customers benefit from innovative technologies and solutions based on broad materials expertise and technological leadership.

In the 2019 financial year, Heraeus generated revenues of EUR22.4 billion with approximately 14,900 employees in 40 countries. Heraeus is now one of the top 10 family-owned companies in Germany and holds a leading position in its global markets.

Heraeus Noblelight with its headquarters in Hanau and with subsidiaries in the USA, Great Britain, France and China is one of the technology- and market-leaders in the production of specialty light sources and systems. The organization develops, manufactures and markets infrared and ultraviolet emitters, systems and solutions for applications in industrial manufacture, environmental protection, medicine and cosmetics, research, development and analytical measurement techniques.

The Heraeus logo, Heraeus, and Noblelight are trademarks or registered trademarks of Heraeus Holding GmbH or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

