Valentine’s Day Competition

Romantic candlelight is a must for Valentine’s Day. Enter the competition now and win a great prize.

For many, a romantic candlelight dinner is simply part of the „Lovers‘ Day“ on the 14th of February. The Quality Assurance Association is therefore giving away a fantastic wooden candle set for all those in love (and of course for all those who still want to fall in love). Each candlestick is unique and will transform your home into a romantic retreat in no time.

To get you started right away, the prize also includes a small supply of tea lights. Of course in assured RAL Quality. You can identify candles and lights in RAL Quality by the „Quality Mark for Candles“. Candles and lights with this quality mark do not drip, do not smoke and are made of high-quality raw materials. Furthermore, tealights with the quality label burn for at least four hours. Guaranteed!

So join in and secure your chance to win this great prize. Anyone over the age of 18 can enter here:

www.ral-c-landing.com

The Quality Assurance Association wishes you all the best and romantic greetings.

The Quality Assurance Association is an alliance of European manufacturers. Collectively, they produce about 580,000 tonnes of candles annually – that is more than 50 percent of the total European production. The European Quality Association for Candles stands for quality and progress in the field of candle production.

Information about the RAL Quality Label Candles.

The „Quality Mark for Candles“ is awarded by the European Quality Association for Candles. The quality mark standard is generally recognised in the industry and has been partly adopted in the European Standard 15426. Manufacturers may only award a product with the RAL Quality Mark if it meets the strict requirements of the Quality Association for Candles with regard to raw materials, burning time and performance. Compliance with these standards is monitored through independent inspections by DEKRA experts.

The Quality Mark for Candles was recognised by the RAL German Institute for Quality Assurance and Certification in 1997. RAL ensures the acceptance of the quality mark in all economic sectors and its use in accordance with the rules.

Company Contact

European Candle Association ASBL

Martin Rieg

Zum Burgstall 13

88677 Markdorf

+4971199529721

martin.rieg@komfour.de

https://ral-c-landing.com

Press Contact

komFOUR GmbH & Co. KG

Martin Rieg

Herzog-Carl-Straße 4

73760 Ostfildern

+4971199529721

martin.rieg@komfour.de

http://www.komfour.de

Company-Contact

Gütegemeinschaft Kerzen e. V.

Martin Rieg

Zum Burgstall 13

88677 Markdorf

Phone: +4971199529721

E-Mail: martin.rieg@komfour.de

Url: https://ral-c-landing.com

Press

komFOUR GmbH & Co. KG

Martin Rieg

Herzog-Carl-Straße 4

73760 Ostfildern

Phone: +4971199529721

E-Mail: martin.rieg@komfour.de

Url: http://www.komfour.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.