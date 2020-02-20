velsycon – interchangeable silo systems and special vehicle manufacturing from Wildeshausen, Germany

A solution for every transportation task – worldwide.

velsycon Ltd is known as a premium manufacturer of transportation systems for interchangeable silo systems and manufactures pocket, hook, and a combination of other interchangeable systems. According to customer specifications, they are mounted on truck chassis, semi-trailers, or tandem-trailers.

The high export quota with customers throughout Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and overseas is by no means without reason. The company’s market segments are the building materials and transport industries; especially the bulk transport logistics with exchangeable silos as well as filter silos. The modular construction system for the structures pays off. With the combination of reliable components and fitting adaptations, velsycon successfully occupies market niches. Corresponding interchangeable silos and containers including customized solutions according to customer requirements are also part of velsycon´s product range.

In addition to the well-known velsycon products, the 2-pocket silo placing units are some of the new favourites among the demountable units for material logistics. The 2-pocket silo placing units are available as a mounted version for motor vehicles, tandem trailers and as a semi-trailer version. The system offers considerable advantages in load capacity. Transport companies are especially interested in the semi-trailer versions of the transport system, as they offer an additional option for transportation orders and thus the utilisation of their tractor units.

All transporting systems are also made available to interested parties as rental vehicles. ** End of press release ** Download: www.pr-download.com/velsycon.35.zip

Die velsycon GmbH baut Hakenwechselsysteme (Combilift) und Aufsteller. Das COMBILIFT-System kann Wechselbehälter und Wechselsilos unterschiedlicher Normen aufnehmen, absetzen, hinstellen und kippen. Damit bietet das Unternehmen Transportlösungen für Anwendungsbereiche wie Entsorgung, Bauwirtschaft, Kunststoffe, Mehle/Pulver, Lebensmittelchemie, etc. Ein variables Umleersystem rundet das Angebot ab.

Aufgrund der Markterfahrung seit 1968 kann man den Kunden vielseitige Aufgabenlösungen und einen durchdachten Rundumservice bieten.

Der Anwender erhält ein Fahrzeug, Ladesystem und Behälter aus einer Hand sowie garantierte Funktionstüchtigkeit bis hin zur Schnittpunktkompatibilität.

