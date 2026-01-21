Wind turbine pioneer and the innovative 3D wind turbine „Vayu“

What is fascinating about the wind turbine pioneer from Switzerland and his 3D wind turbine „Vayu“, is its ability to observe the forces of nature and harness them. Modelled on the wings of a dragonfly, the six arms of the revolutionary 3D wind turbine move by combining vertical and horizontal axis movements.

It only takes a low wind speed of 2.5 meters per second for „Vayu“ to rotate, generating electricity and surplus electricity for storage in an additional battery. With these unique selling points, the wind turbine pioneer has a clear advantage over conventional two-dimensional wind turbines.

The modern environmental friendliness of „Vayu“ from „3D Windrad AG“ is also impressive thanks to its low noise level, innovative adaptation to the environment in terms of its visual appearance, and, of course, bird protection. The wind turbine pioneer and inventor of the revolutionary 3D wind turbine „Vayu“ has developed a promising product that is second to none.

Regardless of whether it concerns businesses or even private households, wind turbine pioneer Vayu has a sophisticated answer to the various goals and needs in the field of renewable wind energy. With a full forty percent more efficiency than two-dimensional turbines, Vayu speaks for itself and makes the wind pioneers a visionary force that defies current energy problems.

The wind turbine pioneer ensured that, geographically speaking, there are almost no limits to the visionary „Vayu“ wind turbine. With the help of specially developed analysis software, it is possible to determine a precise assessment of the wind conditions and thus the economic benefits on site.

PR and online marketing professionals from Munich.

Contact

Mein SEO München

Jürgen Meisner

Landsbergerstr. 447

81241 München

Phone: 089 12015000

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.mein-seo-muenchen.de

Bildquelle: @vayu