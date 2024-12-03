Wind turbine pioneer „Vayu“ uses bionics for continuous 3D wind power.

The revolution in the wind energy market has already begun.

Nature moves in three dimensions, not in two. In order to make optimum use of wind currents, this fact must absolutely be considered. „Vayu“ is the wind turbine pioneer in the renewable energy market. The reason for this is the revolutionary 3D wind turbine with eight blades.

The history of today’s „Vayu“ wind turbine goes back almost a century to 1929 when the 3D inversion movement of static geometric bodies, such as the cube, was discovered. In 1973, the first highly efficient flow machine was developed using 3D mechanics.

In 2017, „3D-Wind AG“ was founded and 3D wind turbine technology successfully made its way into a large number of different industries. Since 2021, the wind turbine pioneers are also supplying private households with „Yayu“.

The revolutionary technical data and results speak for themselves. First of all, the minimum wind speed is just three meters per second. This is the lowest in its class worldwide. Compared to conventional two-dimensional wind technologies, such as propellers, the „Vayu“ turbine is up to 40% more efficient overall.

The power generated per day sums to up to 62.4 kW at constant and stable wind speeds with a generator with 2.6 kW, and that with 24-hour operation per day. There is also no overproduction of electricity in systems with batteries. For systems connected to the grid, the overproduced electricity is fed into the network.

Finally, it should be mentioned that the „Vayu“ system is equipped to withstand general weather conditions. But even in exceptional regional weather conditions, the wind turbine pioneer ensures that the 3D wind turbine works as usual, modulated accordingly.

