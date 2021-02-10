Winning Component Systems: EMPHASER Monolith Speakers on Test

“Top in every respect” is the verdict of the German Car & HiFi magazine on the ECP-M4, ECP-M5 and ECP-M6 from EMPHASER, awarding all three component systems the ‘Best Product’ accolade.

After amplifiers and vehicle-specific speakers the long established EMPHASER brand has now also been regenerating its range of universally installable component systems with the models ECP-M4 (10 cm), ECP-M5 (13 cm) and ECP-M6 (16.5 cm). The German specialist magazine Car & HiFi in issue 02/21 puts the three new speakers of the Monolith series more closely under the microscope and is impressed: “What EMPHASER is presenting here in the under-250 euro category is close to the limit of what is possible. Top build quality, careful design, super test results and a convincing sound – what more do you want?”

STUNNING LOOK, NICE TECHNICAL DETAILS

According to Car & HiFi the new systems are real “winning component systems” that straightaway look impressive: “The speakers look very nicely made. From the packaging through the tooling to the crossover layout you never get the impression that it was found necessary to cut any corners here.”

Also impressive is the attention paid to details and the many refinements of the component systems: “The tweeter comes in a very elegant, CNC milled aluminum housing. (…) Each set includes four crossover housings as the tweeter and woofer branches are built as two parts and so can be installed separately.” In building these components EMPHASER has not cut any corners and has invested in quality, which just goes to show “that for all three woofers an individually mid-range driver was developed to ensure optimal driver parameters in each case.”

THE SOUND COUNTS

“In front of the measurement microphone these three component systems make an excellent impression”, say the tech journalists. For instance, the tweeter, a 25-mm woven fabric dome, works “perfectly” according to Car & HiFi, while the woofers are “stunning”: “Thanks to the careful circuitry they produce a very nice frequency response together with extremely low distortion. In addition, the larger woofers of the M5 and M6 are outstanding for their tremendous level stability. It doesn’t get much better than this.”

Also the Monolith component systems sound convincing “from the very first note”, say the respected testers. “The combination of aluminum cone in the woofer and woven fabric dome gives a punchy, high resolution sound. Mid-range reproduction is vibrant (…). Then there is the superb uncompromising bass that presents a nice and precise rendition of bass drums.”

SUMMARY

“Top in every respect” is the conclusion reached by Car & HiFi magazine on the “elegantly made” ECP-M4, ECP-M5 and ECP-M6, awarding each of the systems the “Best Product” accolade in the premium segment.

EMPHASER has been a name in the car audio sector for 25 years. The brand has become a well respected brand since middle of the 1990s for its enormously powerful subwoofers of the XTREME series, followed later by the series SPL, Linear-X, Neo-SPL and the state-of-the-art woofer E15NEO-COMP. The present range covers subwoofers, vehicle-specific Plug”N”Play component sets and classic lines of loudspeakers and amplifiers.

EMPHASER products are distributed exclusively through Europe’s largest car media specialist, the Swiss ACR AG.

