Wire specialists of EJP group jointly present their innovations

Advanced wire grinding descalers and machines for welding wire production

EJP WIRE Technology GmbH, EJP Italmec Sp. z o.o. and WWM Technology srl have recently joined their forces under the umbrella of EJP Industries. The three companies will now be spotlighting their latest innovations together at the wire 2022 trade show. Highlights will be a new wire grinding descaler and the latest generation of cleaning and copper coating units for welding wire production.

Three of EJP Industries“ group companies specialize in machinery and systems for the production and processing of wire:

– EJP WIRE Technology based in Schwerte/Germany: Wire pretreatment systems

– EJP Italmec based in Katowice/Poland: Production equipment for low-, medium- and high-carbon wire

– WWM Technology based in Conselve/Italy: Production equipment for welding wire

This setup makes EJP one of a select few of manufacturers able to serve the entire wire production chain with advanced systems, and its customers around the world with a global sales and service network.

At the trade fair, EJP WIRE Technology will be showcasing its latest, fully redesigned version of the SA-2 grinding descaler. In contrast to the previous design, the new machine operates with just one rotating head, which can accommodate two grinding belts with different types of abrasive grains – for rough and fine grinding, for example. The machine achieves the same performance as the previous double-head units, however with a much simpler design.

Lothar Köppen, Managing Partner of EJP WIRE Technology GmbH, has been active in this business since 2004 and is therefore familiar with the technology and the wire production world: „In the new machine we have just one rotating grinding head. This arrangement allows us to guarantee a uniform and consistent wire surface quality, even though we are using two grinding belts. The complicated process of synchronizing the belt speed with the wire speed has become a thing of the past. The good thing for the customer: something that does not exist, can“t cause any trouble.“

WWM will be showing its latest generation of cleaning and copper-coating units for welding wire production. With these new systems, based on the concept of chemical coppering, the process speed can be increased from 15 to 30 m/s while assuring the same high product quality. The coating units can be combined with dry and wet-drawing machines, such as the slip-free wet-drawing machine that WWM Technology presented at the previous edition of the WIRE trade show.

EJP Italmec will be displaying its range of machines for the production of low-, medium- and high-carbon wire.

EJP WIRE Technology, EJP Italmec and WWM Technology at the WIRE 2022

Düsseldorf, Germany, 20 – 24 June 2022

Hall 11, stand D06

EJP Maschinen GmbHwill be showcasing new technology to optimize and enhance the efficiency of bar and pipe production:

Hall 9, stand A12

About EJP WIRE Technology GmbH

EJP WIRE Technology GmbH specializes in systems for the wire industry, primarily in wire cleaning and coating systems. The company was founded in February 2020 by Jacques Paraskevas, Managing Partner of EJP Maschinen GmbH, and Lothar Köppen.

About EJP Italmec SP. z o.o.

Since its foundation in 2006, the company has accumulated vast knowledge and experience in the wire production and processing industries. In November 2018, EJP Italmec acquired WWM (Welding Wire Machinery) Technology, based in Conselve, Italy, including the company“s intellectual capital and all of its projects and patents.

