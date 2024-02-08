x86 monitors with Android 13

In cooperation with emteria, FORTEC Integrated presents Android 13 on its POS-IQ-PRO panel PCs

FORTEC Integrated (Distec GmbH), one of the leading German specialists for industrial TFT flat panel displays, embedded products and system solutions, collaborates with the Android specialist emteria to offer x86 panel PCs featuring Android 13. This integration combines the high computing power of the x86 architecture with the benefits of Android 13, including regular updates, customization, and remote management capabilities.

„Emteria ensures seamless operation of Android 13 on the POS-IQ-PRO Panel PCs, maximizing app compatibility and usability,“ stated Matthias Keller, Managing Director at FORTEC Integrated / Distec.

Extensive functions for displays in industrial and medical technology

The contemporary Android version provides extensive design options, allowing users to tailor the user interface, boot animations, and color schemes to their brand specifications. (CI/CD) pipelines facilitate automatic OS updates and the distribution of system and app changes through over-the-air (OTA) updates. The Android operating system further enhances the POS-IQ-PRO panel PC experience with features such as kiosk mode for authorization management, easy remote access through Mobile Device Management (MDM), streamlined app management, and screen mirroring for real-time monitoring of remote device screens. Extended long-term support and regular security updates contribute to the ongoing safety and reliability of the Android devices.

The POS-IQ-PRO panel PC monitors, equipped with a robust Intel® Pentium® N4200 processor, were specifically designed for applications in machine controls, HMIs, and medical technology. Available in sizes ranging from 10.1 to 15.6″, these panel PCs feature a 10-finger PCAP touchscreen for user-friendly operation and a slim, durable stainless-steel housing with front IP65 protection against dust and water. Passive cooling ensures optimal system performance even in high ambient temperatures. Additionally, VESA mounting holes allow flexible installation options, including swivel arms or monitor bases, and optional wall installation frames facilitate integration into various constructions like concrete, wood, or drywall.

The FORTEC Integrated monitors of the POS-RP-PRO series, equipped with integrated Raspberry Pi ARM processor, are also offered with the emteria Android operating system.

About FORTEC Integrated / Distec

FORTEC Integrated / Distec GmbH is a FORTEC Group company, a globally active and recognized specialist in the field of display technology and embedded computing for projects from all industries. The company, headquartered in Germering near Munich and with a factory in Hörselberg-Hainich near Eisenach, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative solutions and a wide range of components, TFT displays, embedded boards, systems and services. The innovative solutions from assemblies and kits to OEM end products are based on hardware and software developed by FORTEC Integrated / Distec in its own design center in Germering. FORTEC Integrated / Distec’s range of services includes customer-specific developments and adaptations, product refinements such as VacuBond® optical bonding and the assembly of monitor systems, as well as the manufacture of finished products. A wide range of touch screens and the internal touch competence center enable individual touch solutions even for difficult environmental conditions. In addition, FORTEC Integrated / Distec GmbH can draw on the goods, services and know-how of the extensive FORTEC high-tech company network.

