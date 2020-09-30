Zur Online-Pressekonferenz von Taiwan Excellence am 30.09.2020: Innovations for the New Normal – Smart Ideas & Robotic Use Cases

– English version below –

PRESSEMITTEILUNG

Taipei, 30.09.2020

Die Welt staunt über Taiwan: Der asiatische Inselstaat hat die Corona-Pandemie überraschend glimpflich überstanden. Nur 500 Corona-Fälle und sieben Todesopfer bei 23 Millionen Einwohnern hat das Land zu beklagen. Ein Grund ist die intensive Nutzung digitaler Technologien zur Eindämmung des Virus. Zahlreiche taiwanesische Unternehmen, darunter einige Startups, haben die Corona-Pandemie als Ansporn genutzt und in Rekordzeit innovative Produkte entwickelt, um die Auswirkungen der Krankheit für einzelne Personen und die Gesellschaft zu mildern. Vier dieser Unternehmen und ihre Innovationen hat Taiwan Excellence auf seiner Online-Pressekonferenz “Innovations for the New Normal – Smart Ideas & Robotic Use Cases” am 30.9.2020 vorgestellt:

– Airvida C1 von ible Technology ist ein Luftreiniger für Kinder zwischen 3 und 10 Jahren, der 22 Gramm leicht ist und wie eine Halskette getragen wird. Das mit zwölf Patenten in fünf Regionen (Taiwan, Europa, USA, Japan and China) geschützte Verfahren eliminiert Partikel in der Luft, indem es alle 0,6 Sekunden zwei Millionen negative Ionen erzeugt. Die negativen Ionen binden die schädlichen Partikel und wandeln sie in größere Teilchen um, die zu Boden fallen. Laut Lily Lee, Strategic Sales Manager, entfernt Airvida C1 99,9 % des Feinstaubs, 99 % des Formaldehyds und 90,8 % der Bakterien aus der Luft, die eingeatmet wird. Airvida gibt es in den Varianten M1 und L1 auch für Erwachsene. Sie schützen vor Heuschnupfen, Allergenen in der Luft oder Zigarettenrauch.

– New Era AI Robotics hat eine Serie von fünf Servicerobotern für unterschiedliche Einsatzszenarios entwickelt. Ligo Lim, Leiter des weltweiten Vertriebs und Marketings von New Era AI stellte die Produktserie bei der Pressekonferenz vor, darunter ein autonomes Fahrzeug, das aus einem Tank Desinfektionsmittel versprüht. Der Disinfectant Spraying Robot schafft in 30 Minuten eine Fläche von 300 Quadratmetern, auch Keimen auf Haltestangen oder Sitzen macht er den Garaus. Er scannt zunächst die Umgebung, die Route lässt sich dann per App vorgeben. Speziell für die Entlastung von medizinischem Personal in Krankenhäusern wurde der interaktive Service-Roboter Smart Ward Robot entwickelt. Er kümmert sich um die Aufnahme neuer Patienten, ist mit einem interaktiven Video und einem Fragebogen zur Patientenbetreuung ausgestattet, um sicherzustellen, dass der Patient alles versteht und sich gut betreut fühlt. Der Smart Ward Robot erledigt sogar Patientenkontrollen und reduziert somit das Risiko für Tröpfcheninfektionen. Der Temperature Measuring Robot ist mit einer Wärmebildkamera ausgerüstet, die Personen mit erhöhter Körpertemperatur sogar in größeren Menschenansammlungen erkennt wie etwa an Flughäfen. Mittels Gesichtserkennung kann der Roboter besonders gefährdete Personen identifizieren. Der Roboter fährt autonom und stimmt sich mit anderen Robotern ab, um an neuen Orten schnell eine hohe Abdeckung zur erzielen.

– Von QNAP Systems stammt der KoiBot, ein Assistent, der Spracherkennung und automatische Übersetzung beherrscht. An der Rezeption übernimmt er den Empfang und die Registrierung von Gästen, dazu dreht er seinen Bildschirm in die Richtung der Person, die gerade spricht. Weil die Rezeption nicht mit Menschen besetzt sei, sinke das Ansteckungsrisiko, so Aaron Lee, Leiter der Smart Video Division von QNAP. Benötigt ein Gast dennoch menschliche Hilfe, baut KoiBot eine Videokonferenz für bis zu vier Teilnehmer auf. Nützlich ist dies auch, damit Gesundheitspersonal aus der Ferne den Krankheitsverlauf von Patienten überwachen kann, ohne sich einem Infektionsrisiko auszusetzen.

– Roxie von Carkit AI ist ein Karaoke-System fürs Auto und ein kurzweiliger Spaß in Zeiten der Corona-Pandemie, wo Menschen weniger fliegen und häufiger im Auto sitzen. Wenn das Autofahren künftig autonomer werde, so Darren Sng, Chief Marketing Officer von CarkitAI, gewinne das Entertainment im Auto immer mehr an Bedeutung. Roxie besteht aus einem speziellen Freisprechmikrofon mit großer Reichweite, mit dem Fahrer und Passagiere zusammen singen können. Die Software reduziert die Gesangsstimmen in Songs jeder beliebigen Musik-App. Benutzer können sogar zu den neuesten Hits singen, für die es normalerweise keine Karaoke-Versionen gibt. Roxie erkennt und reduziert den Gesang aus Liedern in zahlreichen Sprachen wie beispielsweise Englisch, Chinesisch, Japanisch, Spanisch und indischen Sprachen. Darren Sng stellte außerdem die Roxie Karaoke Cam vor, die Gesang und Video aus dem Auto in hoher Qualität auf populäre Plattformen wie YouTube Live streamt. Die kleine Kamera ist demnächst auch in Europa erhältlich.

Einen Mitschnitt der Pressekonferenz sowie weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: https://www.taiwanexcellence.de/innovations-for-the-new-normal/

PRESS RELEASE

On Taiwan Excellence"s Online Press Conference on September 30, 2020:

Innovations for the New Normal – Smart Ideas & Robotic Use Cases

Taipei, September 30, 2020

The world looks with amazement towards Taiwan: The Asian island state has survived the Corona pandemic surprisingly well. The country has the small total of 500 corona cases and seven deaths among 23 million inhabitants. One reason is the intensive and intelligent use of digital technologies to contain the virus. Numerous Taiwanese companies, including some start-ups, have used the corona pandemic as an incentive to develop innovative products in record time mitigating the impact of the disease on individuals and society. Taiwan Excellence presented four of these companies and their innovations at its online press conference “Innovations for the New Normal – Smart Ideas & Robotic Use Cases” on September 30, 2020:

– Airvida C1 by ible Technology is an air purifier for children between 3 and 10 years old, which weighs 22 grams and is worn like a necklace. Holding twelve patents in five regions (Taiwan, Europe, USA, Japan and China), the system eliminates particles in the air by generating two million negative ions every 0.6 seconds. The negative ions bind the harmful particles and convert them into larger particles that fall to the ground. According to Lily Lee, Strategic Sales Manager, Airvida C1 removes 99.9% of particulate matter, 99 % of formaldehyde and 90.8% of bacteria from the air you breathe. Airvida is also available in the M1 and L1 versions for adults. They protect against hay fever, allergens or cigarette smoke.

– N.ERA AI Robotics has developed a series of service robots for different use cases. Ligo Lim, Head of Global Sales & Marketing at New Era AI introduced the series at the press conference including an autonomous vehicle that sprays disinfectant from a tank. The Disinfectant Spraying Robot can cover an area of 300 square meters in 30 minutes, and it also kills germs on handrails or seats. It initially scans the surrounding area and the user can then determine the route, using the app. The Smart Ward Robot is an interactive service robot. It was developed especially to relieve the workload of medical staff in hospitals. He takes care of the admission of new patients, is equipped with an interactive video function and a patient care questionnaire to ensure that the patient understands everything and feels well cared for. The Smart Ward Robot even takes care of patient checks and thus reduces the risk of droplet infections. The Temperature Measuring Robot is equipped with a thermal imaging camera to detect people with high body temperature even in large crowds, such as at airports. By using face recognition technology, it can identify particularly endangered people. The robot moves autonomously and coordinates with other robots to quickly achieve high coverage in new locations.

– QNAP Systems introduces KoiBot, an assistant that is capable of speech recognition and automatic translation. At the reception it takes care of the greeting and registration of guests by turning its screen in the direction of the person speaking. Because the reception does not need to be manned by people, the risk of infection decreases, says Aaron Lee, Vice President at QNAP. If a guest still needs human help, KoiBot sets up a video conference for up to four participants. This is also useful so that health personnel can remotely monitor the progress of patients’ illness without exposing themselves to the risk of infection.

– Roxie by Carkit AI is a karaoke system for the car ensuring entertaining fun in times of the corona pandemic, where people fly less and sit more often in the car. If driving becomes more autonomous in the future, says Darren Sng, Chief Marketing Officer of CarkitAI, entertainment in the car will become more and more important.Roxie consists of a special long-range hands-free microphone that allows drivers and passengers to sing together. The software reduces vocals in songs leaving an instrumental song version, ideal for karaoke – regardless which music app is used. Users can even sing to the latest hits which do not even have a karaoke version, yet. Roxie recognizes and reduces vocals from songs in different languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish and Indian languages and many more. Darren Sng also introduced the Roxie Caraoke Cam, which streams vocals and video from the car in high quality to popular platforms such as YouTube Live. The small camera will soon also be available in Europe.

Please find more information as well as a recording of the press conference here: https://www.taiwanexcellence.de/innovations-for-the-new-normal/

