Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs Aiwanger visited Proton Motor: Presentation of new fuel cell drive system for rail innovation

Minister of State on technology expert: “Proton Motor is an important player in our Bavarian hydrogen economy.” | Integration of emission-free 214 kW multistack into the world’s first rail milling train with purely electric drive.

Puchheim near Munich, July 7, 2021 – Hydrogen as an environmentally friendly energy carrier is also a gain for the railways – and not only in passenger transport. For rail maintenance, exhaust- and noise-free cleantech innovations are in demand. The world’s first rail milling train with hydrogen fuel cell drive is based on the quality development of the technology expert “Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH” ( www.proton-motor.de). For the lead project of an Austrian client, the alternative drive solution has been successfully designed and manufactured. In the current context of the (planned for July 2021) delivery of the tailor-made hydrogen fuel cell system with an installed capacity of 214 kW – consisting of two fully redundant systems of 107 kW each – Proton Motor now welcomed Hubert Aiwanger, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Free State of Bavaria for Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, for the official presentation date at the operating site in Puchheim. It was the second company visit to the Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs for the exchange of information at Proton Motor after the ceremony in 2019 for the official start of the fuel cell series production.

During the multistack system review, top politician Aiwanger stated to Proton Motor`s four-member management with Sebastian Goldner (CTO & COO), Roman Kotlarzewski (Finance Director), Klaus Bury (Business Administration) and Manfred Limbrunner (Director Sales & Marketing): “Bavaria is setting ambitious climate targets and is striving for a consistent energy and mobility transition. I am convinced that hydrogen and fuel cell technologies in particular will make an important contribution to achieve the sector-specific climate protection targets. Especially in heavy-duty traffic with high vehicle weights and necessary ranges, the fuel cell drive has great potential to rapidly advance the decarbonization of the transport sector. Proton Motor Fuel Cell acts as an important player in our Bavarian hydrogen economy thanks to many years of experience in the field of fuel cell development and production. With its innovative Proton Motor technology, the company impressively demonstrates that climate-friendly drive solutions can also be implemented in rail transport.”

Renewable energy supply for CO2 neutrality

The clean “green” and emission-free fuel cell system from Proton Motor is to be integrated into the world’s first special track construction machine with a purely electric drive. In contrast to previous model series with diesel engines, the high-performance milling machine also completely dispenses with hydraulics in the working units. The hydrogen-powered rail world first thus provides an answer to the increasingly strict authorities` regulations regarding environmental factors exhaust and noise pollution. Especially in subway tunnels, the new machine type based on future-oriented renewable energy supply represents an improvement from an ecological point of view in favor of the desired CO2 neutrality. In addition, the health risk of the operating crew in the track benefits from the zero-emission milling concept, in which the dust pollution is eliminated.

DE:

Die international tätige Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de) ist mit mehr als 20 Jahren Erfahrung Deutschlands Experte für Energielösungen mit Cleantech-Technologien und auf diesem Gebiet Spezialist für Brennstoffzellen. Proton Motor mit Sitz in Puchheim nahe München bietet komplette Brennstoffzellen- und Brennstoffzellen-Hybridsysteme aus eigener Fertigung – von der Entwicklung über die Produktion bis hin zur Realisierung kundenspezifischer Lösungen. Der Fokus von Proton Motor liegt auf stationären Anwendungen wie z.B. Back-up-Power und Energiespeicherlösungen sowie auf mobilen Lösungen wie etwa Back-to-Base Anwendungen. Zum Einsatz können die Lösungen zudem im maritimen als auch im Rail-Bereich kommen. Das Produktportfolio umfasst Basis-Brennstoffzellen-Systeme, Standardkomplettsysteme und maßgefertigte Systeme. Im September 2019 wurde durch Inbetriebnahme der neuen automatisierten Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellen-Fertigungsanlage die Serienproduktion gestartet

Proton Motor ist im stationären Bereich für Kunden aus den Bereichen IT, Telekommunikation, öffentliche Infrastruktur und Gesundheitswesen in Deutschland, Europa und dem Nahen Osten mit Stromversorgungslösungen für den Gleichstrom- und Wechselstrombedarf tätig. Neben der Stromversorgung bietet SPower auch Lösungen für Solarsysteme sowie eine neue Produktlinie für die Speicherung von Solarenergie. Die aktuell 93 Mitarbeiter große Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH unter Geschäftsführung von Dr. Faiz Nahab ist eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft der “Proton Motor Power Systems PLC” ( www.protonpowersystems.com) mit Konzernsitz im englischen Newcastle upon Tyne. Seit Oktober 2006 ist das Unternehmen an der Londoner Börse notiert (Tickersymbol: “PPS” / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

EN:

About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de)

With more than 20 year of experience, the internationally active Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH is Germany”s expert for energy solutions with cleantech technologies and a specialist in fuel cells in this field. Located in Puchheim near Munich, Proton Motor, offers complete fuel cell and fuel cell hybrid systems from its own production – from development to production to the implementation of customer-specific solutions. Proton Motor focuses on stationary applications such as back-up power and energy storage solutions, as well as mobile solutions such as back-to-base applications. The solutions can also be applied in the maritime and rail sectors. The product portfolio includes basic fuel cell systems, standard complete systems and customised systems. The official commissioning of the new fuel cell stack machine to start the series production took place in September 2019.

Proton Motor is active in the stationary sector for customers in the IT, telecommunications, public infrastructure and healthcare sectors in Germany, Europe and the Middle East with power supply solutions for DC and AC demand. In addition to power supply, SPower product range also offers solutions for solar systems and a new product line for the storage of solar energy. Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, with currently 93 employees under the management of Dr. Faiz Nahab is a wholly-owned subsidiary of “Proton Motor Power Systems plc” ( www.protonmotor-powersystems.com) with headquarters in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2006 (Ticker symbol: “PPS” / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

