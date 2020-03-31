Business Continuity Plan – Message from Protagen Protein Services (PPS)

Following the recent COVID-19 outbreak, we at Protagen Protein Services (PPS) are preparing for all eventualities. Please be assured that PPS will continue to operate as normal providing you with all of the professional support and service you have to come to expect from us.

Given the gravity of the situation, and to protect our staff, clients, and communities from the spread of the virus, we have taken various measures within a scope of a Business Continuity Plan:

– We have taken proactive actions, i.e. home office and travel reduction where possible, to isolate and protect our office and lab operation and have set what we see as best practices and policies.

– We have a robust and site-redundant lab operating systems in service for many years to assure continuity in our analytical services, data analysis, security and communications with our customers. Additionally, we installed multiple redundancy by a two group lab operation for each our two labs in Germany and independent US operations.

– Particularly due to our size, location and secure lab profile, we are able to closely control people coming in or out of our company, and we have proactively implemented processes in separating and protecting our analytic operations, while shifting to teleconference and virtual meetings with any of our customers and partners.

Our staff is readily available via all of the normal channels when needed. Our Analytical Team will continue to offer first-class service and support. In case of urgent resources needed, please contact us.

We are determined to defy the pandemic and do the best we can in these times. Stay safe and stay in touch.

Martin Blüggel

CEO

Protagen Protein Services (PPS) is a leading global analytic CRO and a recognized expert for analytical services in protein science. The company is a best-in-class partner for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide to benefit from the most advanced, integrated and complete analytic services capabilities and platforms in biopharmaceutical development, from clone selection through drug approval to commercialization.

In working together with its pharmaceutical partners, the PPS and BioAnalytix teams generate best-in-class analytic data packages and provide scientific, technical and regulatory support to advance, de-risk and accelerate all stages of biopharmaceutical development including biosimilar development at highest quality from clone through clinic.

