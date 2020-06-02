EnerDynamic – Announces EnerRoom Technology

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) (“EHT”) is pleased to announce the development of the EnerRoom suite of products.

EHT in co-operation with its Korean partner Axia Materials has now completed a new concept of designing standardized modular units that can be utilized in many sectors, all being the same size and powered by EHT’s Enertec Solar Panels.

Please see link attached: Click here now! ( https://ehthybrid.com/?page_id=1085)

The modular units can be used for (these are just a few of the many uses for this unit):

– Quarantine Units, each with the addition of a Negative Pressure Unit;

– Hospital Workers Segregated Sleeping Quarters;

– Mobile Testing Facilities;

– Mobile Doctors Examination Rooms; and

– Homeless Emergency Shelters.

One of the other key benefits of this modular structure is it fits into a shipping container, which allows EHT to ship the unit anywhere and have it arrive at its destination all ready to be deployed.

The base price for this unit is $27,500 Cdn. freight and taxes extra. Units can be easily loaded onto trailers for uncomplicated mobile transport.

EHT has received many enquiries over the last weeks since announcing our partners “Quarantreat” Units from Korea. Now EHT has the ability to fill these enquires from our Niagara Falls facility. EHT plans to market these units to governments and municipalities across North America in the coming weeks.

EHT’s CEO, John Gamble, commented, “Our team is very proud of this new modular unit. This is a great move forward for EHT, the standardizing of products is the key to the ongoing generation of consistent revenues for the company.”

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT’s expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the “Opportunities”) involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

John Gamble

CEO & Director

(289) 488-1699

jgamble@ehthybrid.com

info@ehthybrid.com

Website: www.ehthybrid.com

SOURCE: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:

https://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=en&isin=CA29272D1015

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.

Company-Contact

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.

John Gamble

6040 Progress Street

L2G 0C4 Niagara Falls, Ontario

Phone: 289 488-1699

E-Mail: jgamble@ehthybrid.com

Url: https://ehthybrid.com/

Press

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.

John Gamble

6040 Progress Street

L2G 0C4 Niagara Falls, Ontario

Phone: 289 488-1699

E-Mail: jgamble@ehthybrid.com

Url: https://ehthybrid.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.