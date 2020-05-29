Fancy a change?

Franchising can be your way into self-employment

Who has never dreamt of owning their own company. Self-employment has a lot to offer. Making ones own decisions is very tempting, but can also seem a bit scary. Maybe you should consider starting a Franchise. You are your own boss, but at the same time you have a safety net. There are plenty of Franchise businesses nowadays, it is not limited to restaurants and clothing brands anymore.

Maybe due to Covid-19 you realized that you are not happy with your job and you think it is time for a change.

GMC AG, for example, offers their business concept as a franchise system. Rieta de Soet says, franchising opens up a lot of opportunities. You will realize that once you do your research.

Business Center offer completeley equipped offices and conference rooms, which can be rented for a few days, weeks or even months and years. Business Center are perfect for franchising, because there is a great demand in renting shortterm-offices, rather than committing to one permanent office, now more than ever.

There are a lot of benefits coming from franchising. Franchising is perfect for people who want to pursuit their dream of having their own company. However franchising can minimize the risk of financial bankruptcy, because the new owner gets to work with a proven system, claims Rieta de Soet, CEO of Global Management Consultants AG.

Über GMC AG

GMC AG mit Hauptsitz in Zug/Schweiz, ist mit zahlreichen Business Centern international in Amerika, Australien, Asien und Europa vertreten. In seinen Business Centern stehen Betriebswirte, Steuerberater, Marketing- und Unternehmensberater den Kunden zur Verfügung, die seit über 20 Jahren in den Bereichen Business Center, Firmengründung und Managementberatung tätig sind.

Contact

GMC Global Management Consultants AG

Rieta Vanessa

Gubelstrasse 12

6300 Zug

Phone: 0041 41 560 77 00

E-Mail: pr@news-channel.ch

Url: http://www.gmc-consultants.ch

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.