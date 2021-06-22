Parking Assistant: ZENEC’s Twin Lens Rear-view Camera ZE-RVSC175

Maneuvering and parking made easy – ZENEC’s new twin lens camera system for motorhomes is easy to fit and flexible in use.

Multimedia specialist ZENEC has added a new twin lens rear-view camera to its range of accessories. The ZE-RVSC175 has been specially developed for use in partially and fully integrated motorhomes. The practical features make this a convincing device.

The compact ZE-RVSC175 is designed as a twin lens model having two camera modules with different fields of view. In the upper part of the camera housing is Cam1 (45° horizontal field of view). It functions as a “digital rear-view mirror” offering a straight view back on the traffic situation. The lower camera lens Cam2 (100° horizontal field of view) is tilted downward to the rear of the motorhome and enables a clear view in close proximity to the vehicle – for reversing and maneuvering.

ZENEC’s reversing camera is equipped with high quality CMOS sensors that provide a high image resolution and a large contrast ratio. Cam2 has powerful night vision IR-LEDs with dynamic LDR brightness control. The area to the rear of the motorhome can be perfectly illuminated so that excellent visibility is always ensured, even in the dark.

The housing of the ZE-RVSC175 is a robust plastic injection molding. Together with the clever construction in accordance with protection rating IP68, the use of high quality materials ensures high resistance to weather and a long service life.

Equipped with a 3-part separable system cable with a main cable length of 17 meters, this ZENEC reversing camera model is easy to install in all motorhomes. The unit is mounted using an M16 hollow thread; a 16-mm drill bit for the wall breakthrough is included in the set.

The ZE-RVSC175 is compatible with monitors, moniceivers, naviceivers that have RCA inputs for CVBS video signals and support the control of two camera systems.

The brand Zenec stands for pure in-car multimedia. Moniceivers, naviceivers, monitors sum to a well rounded portfolio of in-car products. Added to that are accessory components like rear view cameras. All Zenec devices are perfectly compatible with one another.

The Zenec multimedia range is perceived to follow the edge of technology, but also to stand out with an exceptional price/performance value. Yet, quality before quantity is the other important maxim given, Zenec is strictly adhering to.

In 2008, Zenec brought the first E>GO model onto the market, thereby immediately establishing a completely new category of device: the vehicle-specific naviceiver. E>GOs are a perfect fit – visually and technically – in the respective target vehicle, without additional bezels, adapters and hours of installation work.

Company-Contact

Zenec by ACR (engl.)

Denny Krauledat

Bohrtumweg 1

5300 Bad Zurzach

Phone: 0041-56-269 64 47

E-Mail: denny.krauledat@acr.eu

Url: http://www.zenec.com

Press

punctum, Lechner und Peter GbR

Michaela Lechner

Bergstr. 4 7

31061 Alfeld

Phone: 0172-313 9192

E-Mail: micha@punctum-berlin.de

Url: http://www.punctum-berlin.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.