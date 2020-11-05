SmartTOP additional convertible top control for Ford Focus CC permanent price reduction

The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top control by the manufacturer Mods4cars for the Ford Focus CC has been permanently reduced in price. The convertible top module now costs 169 Euro plus tax.

Las Vegas, Nevada – November 5, 2020

The company Mods4cars delights Ford Focus owners with a price reduction. The retrofit SmartTOP additional convertible top control for the Ford Focus CC has now permanently been lowered in price and is now available for 169 Euro plus tax. “Our customers can make the operation of their convertible top easier and more comfortable,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The convertible top module by Mods4cars, for example, allows the top to be opened and closed while driving at a speed of up to 40 km/h. Thanks to One-Touch function, a short tap on the interior button is all that is needed. The top movement is then automatically executed.

It is also possible to operate the convertible top from a distance using the existing vehicle key. Pressing a short key combination on the remote control starts the movement of the convertible top. This means that SmartTOP customers can open their convertible on hot days as they move towards their vehicle. Conversely, the convertible top can also be closed quickly from a distance should it suddenly start to rain.

Each SmartTOP module has additional functions that can be programmed according to personal preferences. On the Ford Focus CC the hazard warning lights can be optionally activated while the convertible top is in motion. Starting and stopping the engine does not interrupt an ongoing movement of the top. If required, the module can be completely deactivated.

The SmartTOP convertible top control is retrofitted into the vehicle. A plug in adapter, included in the delivery, enables a quick and easy installation. Software updates can also be uploaded via the USB port on the SmartTOP module. Mods4cars provides these updates free of charge.

The comfort control for the Ford Focus CC is now available for 169.00 Euro plus tax.

SmartTOP convertible top controls are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/yHz8YolhZwY

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

Contact

Mods4cars LLC

Sven Tornow

E. Flamingo Rd #3100 1350

89119 Las Vegas (NV) – USA

Phone: +1-310-9109055

E-Mail: tornow@mods4cars.com

Url: http://www.mods4cars.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.