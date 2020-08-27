SmartTOP additional convertible top module price reduction for Bentley Continental GTC

The manufacturer Mods4cars has permanently reduced the price of their retrofitted SmartTOP convertible top control for the Bentley Continental GTC. The convertible top module now costs 269 Euro plus tax.

Las Vegas, Nevada – August 27, 2020

SmartTOP manufacturer Mods4cars is pleased to offer Bentley owners a price reduction. The retrofitted additional convertible top control for the Bentley Continental GTC is now permanently reduced in price and is available for 269 Euro plus tax. “This means more people can benefit from our smart additional functions, they can enjoy their open-top driving experience even more,” says PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The SmartTOP convertible top control is a complementary module which provides valuable additional functional enhancements to the convertible top. For example, the convertible top can be opened and closed while driving at speeds of up to 40 km/h. Thanks to One-Touch, a brief tap of the convertible top button is all that is needed to open and close the top. The process is then carried out automatically.

Additionally, it is also possible to open and close the convertible top from a distance using the existing key fob remote control. “SmartTOP customers can already open their convertible top while moving towards their vehicle – a real time saver,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. No change to the vehicle key is needed for this function.

In addition to these two main functions, SmartTOP modules also provide numerous extra features: It is possible to open and close the windows via remote. Optionally, the hazard warning lights can be set to be activated when operating the convertible top via remote. On vehicles with a Keyless Entry package it is possible to operate the convertible top by touching the door handle.

When starting or stopping the engine, the convertible top movement is not interrupted. The convertible top can be completely deactivated if so required. All functions are programmable according to personal preferences. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP module allows for configuration of the module on your home PC/MAC. In addition, software updates can be uploaded, which Mods4cars makes available to their customers, free of charge.

A specially developed plug-and-play adapter is included in the delivery. It has connectors in OEM quality and enables simple connection between SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics. “When the module is installed, the precise fitting connectors are simply plugged together,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. “This way, anyone can quickly and easily add the additional control unit to enjoy the comfort and functionality of the SmartTOP module,” Sven Tornow continues.

The top control module for Bentley Continental GTC is now available for 269.00 Euro plus tax.

SmartTOP convertible top controls are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

A Product Video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/K96kWYqcM1I

For more Information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

About Mods4cars:

Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.

The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.

Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.

The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.

