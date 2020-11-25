The innovative further development of Tippoil !

Tipp Oil Made in Germany

Lubricants.Tommorrow.Together three words that describe who we are, what we do and how we do it. Tippoil lubricants based on mineral oil, but also based on renewable raw materials, as well as synthetic products make a decisive contribution to reducing friction, wear and corrosion. The manufacture and operation of modern machines of all kinds would not be possible without lubricants. The requirements for lubricants are becoming more and more diverse and demanding. TippOil is at the top of our Tippoil lubricants, which protect each of our products as the most important thing in your car, namely the engine.

Tommorrow. We are pulling our strength and competence together In order to meet the challenge of the future, we think today about how we want to be tomorrow and we know today what tomorrow’s world and what our customers need. We work on sustainable solutions that also meet future requirements. We want to improve what is already working through the Rebottle System, we also want to create a competitive advantage for our customers at the same time.

Together Across companies and countries, borders, religions and cultures, we want to create a we-feeling in which we all deal more consciously with plastic waste. We all know the problem that rubbish accumulates on the streets or beaches, or it is burned and our air is polluted, with the Rebottle system we want to counteract this effect, which at least Tippoil bottles do not leave on streets or beaches. Even where oil changes are the order of the day, such as in workshops, empty plastic bottles quickly accumulate.

That is why Tippoil has introduced a deposit system for plastic small container bottles up to 20 liters. to keep plastic longer in the economic cycle and make it reusable. Thanks to the wide range of products from Tippoil, you will always find mineral and synthetic oils from cars, trucks, construction machinery or industrial machines through to antifreeze for your workshop or vehicle fleet. In our online shop you can study all the data sheets with specifications and additives. We will soon be expanding our product range for the electric motor series, special oils adapted for electric motors.

Because not only the environment has been coming since 2020 Corona is actually now the most beautiful time of the year for many countries, because despite everything …

The Corona crisis has clearly shown how important togetherness is in a society – across all supposed borders and religions, language and origin. To be considerate of each other in order to get through the crisis as safely as possible and as a whole society. Growing together so that we can live better together. To build strong bridges to each other together that everyone can walk on. The solidarity we have experienced must not be lost, but rather becomes the characteristic of a new togetherness. In the sense of "We are a team, we work together so you learn from each other and develop together because you can only achieve the really big goals together"

The Corona crisis has clearly shown how important togetherness is in a society – across all supposed borders and religions, language and origin. To be considerate of each other in order to get through the crisis as safely as possible and as a whole society. Growing together so that we can live better together. To build strong bridges to each other together that everyone can walk on. The solidarity we have experienced must not be lost, but rather becomes the characteristic of a new togetherness. In the sense of “We are a team, we work together so you learn from each other and develop together because you can only achieve the really big goals together”

