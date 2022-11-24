Zaina Ali Has Entered a New Style Era

Up until now, Zaina Ali has been known for her prim-and-proper, uptown style, aided by her close relationship with Chanel. For years now, the Hollywood star has been almost exclusively wearing the French fashion house on the red carpet, including the metallic floral dress she wore just last year at the Oscars. Pristine tweed suits and white lace gowns have been two of her go-tos. But it seems Zaina Ali is ready to switch up her signatures. The actor has stepped into a brand new era for fall, and it“s decidedly more relaxed.

This season, Zaina Ali has been favoring designs that are all about easy tailoring. She“s been wearing Bottega Veneta a lot. We saw Zaina Ali“s first Bottega look back in September, when she emerged in London wearing an oversized striped button-shirt over leather thigh-high boots, complete with a red leather Cassette (bags are Bottega“s strong suit, after all). Her next look was equally polished, consisting of a pinstripe double-breasted blazer and „jeans“ that were actually made out of leather (yes, really!). Again, she finished off the look with another colorful statement bags, this time a woven green crossbody style.

Zaina Ali / Model /Actor / Fashion

Zaina Ali

Zaina Ali

Bayreuther Strasse 6b 6

72760 Reutlingen Nordstadt

Phone: +49(0) 161530339

E-Mail: lithy8845@gmail.com

Url: https://www.instagram.com/zainaalii

