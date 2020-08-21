Neutrino Energy Will Make It Easier to Work Remotely or Off the Grid

The Neutrino Energy Group remains confident that neutrinovoltaic devices will prove to be monumentally useful as more people work remotely and home energy use changes. According to a recent article in Axios, home energy use rates are skyrocketing as workers purchase more work-related appliances and conduct business activities away from the office, leading to concerns that current residential energy policies aren’t enough to prevent related fossil fuel use from spiraling out of control.

How Working from Home Is Changing Energy Consumption

When work is done primarily in commercial areas, it’s possible to centralize and limit the amount of energy used for business activities. When everyone has their own printers, shredders, and other appliances, however, it’s easy to start using increased quantities of energy for business-related tasks.

According to Axios, nearly 20 percent of American fossil fuel usage occurs in residential areas, and it will be necessary to cut this energy consumption by 80 percent by 2050 to meet current environmental goals. Working from home, however, is reversing the desired trend and increasing the concentration of energy used in residential environments.

Neutrino Energy Will Liberate Workers from the Electrical Grid

The best way to reduce fossil fuel use is to incentivize the use of renewable energy, but existing renewable energy technologies aren’t always practical in tightly packed urban or suburban areas. What’s required to meet this crisis head-on is a new form of sustainable energy technology that conforms with the increasing prevalence of the work-from-home model.

With neutrinovoltaic devices installed in every home, workers and homeowners would be freed to reduce their fossil fuel consumption without having to give up their air conditioners or laser printers. Neutrino energy also solves the problem of pumping in sustainable energy from remote solar and wind farms, which inevitably leads to significant power loss.

Not only will neutrinovoltaic devices make it easier and more efficient for workers to conduct business from home, but this innovative energy technology will also allow workers to get off the grid altogether. With all of their power needs provided by a technology that is not dependent on sunshine, air currents, or any other unpredictable natural phenomena, remote workers who harness the power of neutrino energy would be able to work from anywhere in the world without consuming fossil fuels or being concerned about power loss.

The Neutrino Energy Group Envisions a Decentralized Future

Thanks to COVID-19, we’re learning that many tasks we thought we could only complete in the office can actually be accomplished from home. With the power of the internet, the idea of going to the office to work may eventually become as anachronistic as the rotary telephone, and combined with neutrinovoltaic technology, it will be possible to work remotely and sustainably from anywhere in the world.

